DUBLIN, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Stem Cell Therapies Pipeline" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Complementing the slew of vaccines in development are the upcoming stem cell therapies, aimed at boosting patients' immune systems and eliminating pathogens. The COVID-19 Stem Cell Therapies Pipeline report provides comprehensive data analysis of 22 organizations developing stem cell therapies for COVID-19 globally from the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific region (APAC).
Some report features include:
- Lattice Biologics' collaboration with Alumina Partners for investments into accelerating phase 1 trials for its stem cell-based AminioBoost treatment of COVID-19.
- Celularity's acceleration of its natural killer cell therapy to human clinical trial stage for COVID-19 patients, having gotten the go-ahead from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
- Pharmicell's approval for the use of Cellgram-AKI to support Covid-19 emergency treatment.
The report covers stem cell therapy market with detailed review of their cell therapy research and development including the stages of production (pre-clinical, clinical and commercial). In addition, it pulls together insights from interviews and surveys with key opinion leaders. It seeks to holistically inform the community on the current status of COVID-19 stem cell therapy development and discover future opportunities for collaboration, technology transfer and co-development.
Key Topics Covered
Section 1
- Report Scope
- Data Pointers
- Research Methodology
Section 2: COVID-19 Stem Cell Therapies Pipeline in the Americas
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Certification
- R&D Pipelines Analysis
- Technology
- Therapeutic Focus Areas
- Partnerships & Collaborations
- Interview
- Financial Insights
- Industry News & Updates
- SWOT Analysis
- References
Section 3: COVID-19 Stem Cell Therapies Pipeline in EMEA
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Certification
- R&D Pipelines Analysis
- Technology
- Therapeutic Focus Areas
- Partnerships & Collaborations
- Interview
- Financial Insights
- Industry News & Updates
- SWOT Analysis
- References
Section 4: COVID-19 Stem Cell Therapies Pipeline in APAC
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Certification
- R&D Pipelines Analysis
- Technology
- Therapeutic Focus Areas
- Partnerships & Collaborations
- Interview
- Financial Insights
- Industry News & Updates
- SWOT Analysis
- References
Companies Mentioned
- Athersys
- Vitro Biopharma
- Celularity
- Sanofi
- Lattice Biologics
- Allovir
- Celltex Therapeutics Corporation
- Pluristem Therapeutics
- Immune System Regulation
- Cynata Therapeutics
- Tianhe Stem Cell Biotechnologies
- Biostar Stem Cell Research Institute
- Pharmicell
- SCM Lifescience
- Anterogen
- Kangstem Biotech
- Mesoblast
- Reelabs
- Peking University
- Car-T (Shanghai) Biotechnology
- Wuhan Hamilton Biotechnology
- Shenzhen Ruipuxun Academy for Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mb1kpq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716