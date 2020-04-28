DENVER, April, 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly released survey from a 20-year-old Denver-based research, evaluation and strategic consulting firm, Corona Insights, finds Coloradans were more worried a few weeks ago about COVID-19's impact on the economy than they were about the threat the virus poses to their health or their family's health.
The online survey of 989 Coloradans, conducted between April 7th and 9th, found that residents were more concerned about the economy generally than they were about their personal finances. Using a scale of 1-10 with 10 signifying "great concern," respondents gave a 7.6 score to worries about the economy and 6.3 to concern for their personal finances. Similarly, those surveyed gave family health a 7.1 rating while giving their personal health a rating of 6.1.
"We were surprised that more people ranked the economy as a bigger concern over their personal health, even though at the time of this survey the number of people contracting the virus and being hospitalized was growing in Colorado," said David Kennedy, Principal and CEO. "Perhaps that's because stay-at-home orders were in place. They may have felt more protected from the virus but were feeling the impacts to the economy."
Survey respondents also gave state political leaders high marks with over one-third, 38 percent, saying Colorado leaders reacted better than leaders in other states, and just 17 percent rating the state response worse than other states.
Nearly two-thirds, 64 percent, said the federal government needs to do more to slow the spread of COVID-19 while about half that number, 39 percent, said Colorado needs to do more.
"These answers clearly indicate that state residents are disappointed by the federal response to the pandemic," Kennedy said.
Three out of four Coloradans said they were abiding by social distancing guidelines, with 80 percent of women and 69 percent of men reporting they were practicing social distancing outside of their homes.
The survey found sheltering in place has left Coloradans feeling bored (42 percent), more anxious (34 percent), angry or frustrated (24 percent), and depressed (23 percent). Some 60 percent of 18-26-year-olds reported feeling bored while respondents laid off recently (since March 1) were more likely to express negative emotions (52 percent saying they're more anxious and 49 percent saying they are angry/frustrated).
Having enough money to pay bills was rated as a struggle by 27 percent of respondents. Difficulty obtaining basic supplies such as groceries topped the list of challenges brought on by the epidemic, with 43 percent reporting that. Those surveyed said taking care of mental or emotional health was a bigger challenge (35 percent) than taking care of their physical health (30 percent).
The top activity listed by respondents was binge watching TV or movies with just over half, 51 percent, reporting that. A smaller number, 20 percent, developed or pursued a hobby with just 8 percent reporting carrying out a "more intellectual pursuit" and 7 percent reporting learning new skills. Metro residents were twice as likely to report learning new skills than urban residents.
