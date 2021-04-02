HOUSTON, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As hotels begin reopening and cruise lines prepare to set sail, x.labs has made a major stride in advancing COVID-19 testing in the tourism industry by slashing the waiting time for results from 48 hours or more to under 15 minutes.
x.labs has formed an agreement with Abbott to secure millions of its ID NOW COVID-19 rapid molecular tests for its clients.
Securing the use of Abbott's rapid molecular tests is part of x.labs' strategy to deliver transformative testing and digital healthcare services to their hotel and cruise line customers.
"We are proud to be playing our part in supporting the return of hotel occupation rates to pre-pandemic levels and assist in the restart of the cruise industry," said Todd Dunphy, COO and Co-Founder of x.labs.
As vaccines continue to be administered around the world, people are looking to resume travel again. Hotels and cruise lines have put significant safety measures in place to both reduce the spread of the virus and instill confidence in people who are traveling. Having access to Abbott's rapid tests can give travelers fast, reliable test results while traveling.
Among a growing number of corporates, x.labs clients include Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in 5,100 hotels and residences across 110 destinations. In addition to the hospitality and cruise line industries, the Abbott - x.labs partnership will also serve the education and corporate workplace testing sector.
Companies using x.labs for its testing options will have access to:
- Abbott's ID NOW, including cruise industry clients who may need CLIA-waived molecular testing for in-cruise testing as well as disembark testing to ensure a rapid and unobtrusive process.
- BinaxNOW rapid antigen at-home test through digital health provider eMed and results integrated into x.lab's PreCheck Digital Health Passport.
- Abbott's Panbio rapid antigen test for regions outside of the USA.
x.labs and Abbott are also looking to integrate COVID test results into READY, x.labs' full end-to-end digital health management system and rules engine provided by x.labs. READY gives clients the ability to create location-specific rules such as wellness survey requirements and negative test result mandates.
About x.labs
x.labs is the leader in next-generation public safety threat detection and digital healthcare technologies and is a company dedicated to the development of cutting edge, high-speed checkpoint systems that detect emerging threats to civilians, buildings and law enforcement. The company is dedicated to delivering innovative technologies for a safer world. They are addressing the need for fast, effective, proactive security and the digitization of healthcare. Their smart technologies offer many compelling advantages. That goes for consumers as well as resorts, healthcare providers, schools, places of worship, event venues, airports and corporate venues.
About Abbott
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 109,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.
