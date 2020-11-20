eTrueNorth___Covid_Testing.jpg

COVID-19 testing appointments that are enabled by eTrueNorth are readily available this week in 45 states. Visit www.doineedacovid19test.com to schedule an appointment.

 By eTrueNorth

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are the first line of defense against spreading the COVID-19 virus throughout the upcoming holiday season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued guidance on Holiday Celebrations and Small Gatherings that includes limiting the size of holiday gatherings, avoiding travel, wearing a mask, handwashing and holding gatherings outdoors if possible. To help individuals know if they have the virus, eTrueNorth announces today that among their 700 COVID-19 specimen collection locations in 45 states, appointments are readily available, and results can be obtained in a matter of days.

"In combination with CDC guidance on the best ways to celebrate the upcoming holidays, eTrueNorth wants everyone to know that as of today there are ample available appointments for specimen collection in the 45 states where they coordinate COVID-19 testing. This means that anyone who believes they need a COVID-19 test can schedule an appointment for specimen collection and can get their result in a matter of days," said Coral May, eTrueNorth's CEO. "In the last six months alone, eTrueNorth has coordinated more than one million COVID-19 tests."

The testing is available to anyone and is free. Individuals should visit www.doineedacovid19test.com to schedule an appointment. States where eTrueNorth has available appointments are:

Alabama

Indiana  

Nebraska  

South Dakota

Arkansas

Iowa  

Nevada   

Tennessee

Arizona

Kansas  

New Jersey  

Texas

California

Kentucky  

New Mexico  

Utah

Colorado

Louisiana  

New York    

Virginia

Connecticut

Maryland  

North Carolina  

Washington

Delaware

Massachusetts  

North Dakota    

West Virginia

Florida

Michigan  

Ohio  

Wisconsin

Georgia

Minnesota  

Oklahoma   

Wyoming

Hawaii

Mississippi  

Oregon  


Idaho

Missouri  

Pennsylvania  


Illinois

Montana  

Rhode Island 


 

eTrueNorth is in the forefront of public health initiatives. In early April, eTrueNorth began its participation in the drive-through COVID-19 testing site program in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. With 700 sites across the country, eTrueNorth has responded by enabling COVID-19 tests over the last six months. In the future, eTrueNorth will continue to support COVID-19 tests, and add antibody tests and eventually coordination of vaccine delivery. eTrueNorth is working to implement its infrastructure for other public health concerns, such as HIV and Hep C testing, as well as for maintenance of chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. Proven strategies and clinical expertise prepare the company to address public health concerns, known and unknown.

Media Contact:
Tom Wiser
eTrueNorth Communications
259646@email4pr.com
317-517-2216

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.