SAN DIMAS, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- COVID-19 testing and next-generation healthcare delivery company Curative recently partnered with CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, to integrate users' COVID-19 test results from Curative testing sites nationwide into the CLEAR app's Health Pass feature.
"Curative is proud to be partnering with CLEAR to bring our patients a seamless experience for verifying their COVID-19 testing results and vaccine status," said Isaac Turner, CTO and co-founder of Curative. "Our integration with CLEAR's platform gives our patients the convenience of having their COVID-19 health records located in one easy place and furthers our goal of making healthcare easier and more accessible to all."
When a patient is tested for COVID-19 at a Curative testing site or has received a COVID-19 vaccine from a Curative managed medical practice, they can then choose to connect their Curative patient profile to their CLEAR Health Pass. Curative selected Human API to enable this secure patient-driven connection into the CLEAR Health Pass program.
By safely providing their information, users can have their COVID-19 records available through their Health Pass for easy, seamless access. CLEAR's Health Pass is a mobile experience on the CLEAR app, which securely connects a person's verified identity to proof of vaccination and test results to help create safer environments. More than 130 organizations across the country have used CLEAR's Health Pass including professional sports teams, concerts and festivals, restaurants, events, and more.
Human API makes health data accessible and usable with over 30,000 health and wellness data sources securely integrated into a single platform that empowers enterprises such as insurance, health plans, corporate wellness, digital therapeutics, and clinical research organizations to build and deliver patient-centric apps and services.*
Curative's COVID-19 testing appointments are available nationwide. Visit curative.com to book an appointment now and for additional information on all of Curative's offerings. More information on CLEAR and its additional services is available at clearme.com. More information on Human API and their additional services are available at humanapi.co.
*Curative is not affiliated, associated, authorized, or endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with Human API and CLEAR or any of their subsidiaries or affiliates.
About Curative
Curative is a leader in on-demand public health service programs and infrastructure development, with a current focus on COVID-19 testing sites of all sizes. Curative partners with communities to strengthen public health services with turn-key programs, easy-to-access experiences, and scalable infrastructure, keeping people everywhere safe, healthy, and informed. Co-founded by CEO Fred Turner and powered by a team of world-leading doctors, scientists, engineers, and health industry experts, Curative began focusing on COVID-19 testing in early March 2020 upon realizing the urgent need to scale COVID-19 test production in the United States. With a network of over 17,000 sites across over 40 states and three CLIA-certified, high-complexity laboratories, Curative and its managed medical entities have provided over 30 million COVID-19 tests and over 2 million COVID-19 vaccines. Beyond COVID-19, Curative is using its unique healthcare delivery network to bring access to the highest quality healthcare services to every American. For more details on Curative, please visit curative.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
