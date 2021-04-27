Avalon Laboratory Solutions Logo

Avalon Laboratory Solutions Logo

 By Avalon Lab Solutions

OWINGS MILLS, Md., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baltimore County-based Avalon Laboratory Solutions continues to provide the most comprehensive screening for COVID-19 by including results for each of the virus's variants. Many testing centers across the country only screen for COVID-19, despite the emergence of harmful variants. 

Assay Name

ARIES® 

SARS-CoV-2

(EUA and RUO)

NxTAG® CoV

Extended Panel 

(EUA and RUO)

NxTAG® RPP +

SARS-CoV-2 

(RUO)

Targeted Gene

ORF1ab/N

ORF1ab/N/E

ORF1ab/M

In silico

Assessment

UK B.1.1.7 variant

100% inclusive

100% inclusive

100% inclusive

SA S.501Y.V2 variant

100% inclusive

100% inclusive

100% inclusive

L452R variant

100% inclusive

100% inclusive

100% inclusive

P.1 (Brazil) variant

100% inclusive

100% inclusive

100% inclusive

Avalon's trusted 24-48 hour turnaround time for COVID-19 tests ensures that recipients remain informed and better able to safely quarantine should any variant of the virus be detected. Avalon CEO and Founder Rodney Blockston stresses the importance of thorough, comprehensive testing during these trying times.

"We're not out of the weeds yet," he said. "By testing for not only COVID-19, but its variants, we can better prepare our clients to protect their homes, their families and their workplaces. Staying informed is the very least we can do in order to stop the spread of this virus."

Avalon began COVID-19 testing in the summer of 2020 and remains committed to helping its community by offering their services to individuals, businesses and institutions alike. 

Avalon Laboratory Solutions provides accurate testing for COVID-19, respiratory infections and urinalysis with a 24-48 hour turnaround time. 

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Avalon Laboratory Solutions 

Contact – Thomas Gill

Phone - 410-807-8471

Email – info@avalonlabsolutions.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-tests-at-avalon-laboratory-solutions-include-screening-for-all-covid-19-variants-unlike-other-laboratories-301278045.html

SOURCE Avalon Lab Solutions

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.