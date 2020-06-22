DUBLIN, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Therapeutics Experiments News - Bundle" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 Therapeutics Experiments News Bundle includes the following:
1. Daily Report: COVID-19 Therapeutics Experiments News
Offers five multiple time-zones updates, daily, for 20+ global news each related to COVID-19 Therapeutics Experiments, comprehensively compiled and curated from global as well as regional and local news media.
Key features:
- Each day's COVID-19 therapeutics experiments news worldwide comprehensively tracked and compiled
- Offered daily for five different time zones
- COVID-19 therapeutics experiments news worldwide listed by country and company/institute/organization name
- Company's website and ticker provided
- News title and brief details of the news summarized
- Other news of interest also provided
- Source reference links provided for further details for each news
2. COVID-19 Therapeutics Experiments News: Weekly Summary
100+ news summaries of the week relevant to COVID-19 therapeutics experiments for global companies, research institutes, academia, hospitals/healthcare systems and organizations rounded up and summarized succinctly to present a complete overview of the current happenings worldwide here.
Key features:
- 100+ global COVID-19 therapeutics experiments news in your email every week
- Small, medium and big multinational/non-multinational companies covered
- Research institutes, academic institutes, hospitals/healthcare systems, organizations included
- News comprehensively sourced from global, regional, and local news sources
- Key news listed by country
- News summarized by sub-categories
- Source reference links provided for each news
- Lists by region and by sub-industry also provided
3. COVID-19 Monthly Synthesis: Therapeutics Experiments
Every month, progress related to COVID-19 therapeutics experiments news from all over the world is monitored and synthesized to reflect the prevailing trends and directions in existing medicines' trials/research, regulatory approvals, and licensing deals for production and distribution.
Key features:
- COVID-19 therapeutic experiments news coverage summarized by 6 different aspects
- 5 key COVID-19 therapeutics experiments analysis reflecting sub-categories
- 200+ companies, academic and research institutes, hospitals/healthcare systems, and organizations covered
- Worldwide regions and 4 healthcare sub-industries covered (biotechnology, healthcare services, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals)
- Progress of COVID-19 therapeutics experiments related news monitored and summarized
- Lists companies/institutes/organizations covered in the monthly by different categories
A selection of companies and organizations included:
- Addenbrooke's Hospital
- Aga Khan University
- Alliance for Cell Therapy Now
- American Chemical Society
- Ascension Providence
- Atlantic Health System
- Atrium Health
- Bangladesh Medical College
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Baptist Health South Florida
- BayCare
- Baylor Scott & White Health LLC
- Beaumont Health
- Beaumont Hospital Systems
- Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (The)
- Blood Bank Sasssoon Gov Hospital
- Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals
- Buck Institute for Research on Aging (The)
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital
- CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation
- California State University, Fullerton
- Cancer Research UK
- CarePoint Health
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- CentraCare Health
- Cheminformatics and Nutrition Research Group
- Civica Rx
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory
- Cornell High Energy Synchrotron Source
- Council of Scientific & Industrial Research
- Cumberland Medical Center
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Duke University Health System
- Entebbe General Hospital
- Essentia Health
- European Medicines Agency
- Flemish Institute for Biotechnology
- Florida Atlantic University
- Floyd Medical Center
- Fujita Health University
- Gandhi Medical College & Hospital
- Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance
- Geisinger Health System
- Georgetown Public Hospital
- Griffith University
- Guntur Medical College
- HCG Cancer Hospital in Bengaluru
- Hunan University
- Icahn School of Medicine
- Institut Pasteur Korea
- Israel Institute for Biological Research
- Jamia Millia Islamia
- Jane Phillips Medical Center and Hospital
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins Medicine
- Kansas State University
- Kaweah Delta Medical Center
- Kenya Medical Research Institute
- Kettering Health Network
- King Edward Memorial Hospital
- King George's Medical University
- Kyoto University
- Lawson Health Research Institute
- LifeArc
- Lupus Research Alliance
- Main Street Children's Dentistry & Orthodontics
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces
- Mayo Clinic (The)
- McMaster University
- MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center
- Monash University
- Montefiore Health System, Inc.
- Mount Sinai Health System
- Murdoch Children's Research Institute
- NHS Foundation Trust
- NYU Langone Health
- New York State Psychological Association
- North-West University
- Novant Health
- Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society
- Patanjali Research Foundation
- Peking University
- Penn State College of Engineering
- Piedmont Healthcare
- PrEP4All Collaboration
- Pratt Foundation
- Purdue University
- Qatar Computing Research Institute
- Quadram Institute
- SMS Medical College
- Sanford Health
- Sawai Man Singh Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
- South African National Blood Service
- Southwest Research Institute
- Stanford University
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
- UC Davis Medical Center
- UCI Medical Center
- UNC School of Medicine
- Uppsala University
- Upstate Medical University
- Utrecht University
- VCU Medical Center
- Valdosta State University
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- World Health Organization (The)
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1bo0r1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716