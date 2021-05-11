LAKE ZURICH, Ill., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the first half of 2021, COVID-19 vaccination site organizers have been using Screenflex Room Dividers nationwide to create a safe and efficient environment for their patients. Distributing the vaccine has been the predominant strategy in ending the pandemic around the world. While administering these shots, the safety of the patients has been the primary concern, and room dividers are playing a significant role in helping it.
According to the CDC guidelines, each clinic should have signs, barriers, and floor markers throughout the clinic to instruct patients to maintain a six ft. distance from others. In following these guidelines, Clinical staff members set up Screenflex Room Dividers to regulate foot traffic in the space. These temporary walls give the patients privacy as they fill out paperwork and limit the crowd sizes for social distancing.
By supplying barriers for these vaccination sites, Screenflex Dividers are a crucial tool for containing the virus. Screenflex understands the importance of its products in the vaccine rollout and is working hard to ensure customers receive them on a timely basis. The room divider company is even offering five-day quick shipping of on select products as a result. Because of their quality and turnaround time, Screenflex customers have expressed how these partitions have been a great help to their facility.
"[The dividers] are clinically appropriate and provide the exact needs to divide our room for vaccination/testing needs." -Matthew Perry, Family Health Centers of Baltimore.
These partitions are portable and freestanding, but they also fold accordion-style, which can help adapt most spaces. The folding walls offer stability by resting on self-leveling casters and steel end frames. While there are a few types of coverings, many of these site workers choose the vinyl panels that are the easiest to clean in clinical situations.
For further sanitation, the vinyl panels can have an optional antimicrobial agent added to them as well. These dividers can easily store after seasonal clinics pass, and they also are built to last for years after. Clinic workers can reuse the screens in future vaccination sites or for other room dividing needs.
Screenflex is the #1 provider of high-quality portable room dividers and continues to be a trusted supplier among facility managers. To find out more information, please visit https://www.screenflex.com/ or call 855-960-6020.
