RESTON, Va., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the world continues to venture into a "new" normal, this can be credited to the vast public health efforts, the availability of and the increased administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. While the vaccine has proven to dramatically improve the health of the nation, there have been incidences of correlational events, meaning there is a relationship between variables, but no definitive cause-effect relationship that has occurred among a small percentage of individuals who have received the vaccine and were known to have cosmetic dermal filler in their body. These individuals experienced sudden swelling in facial areas, such as in the cheeks or lips. While this may raise questions for initial concern and may increase hesitancy in receiving filler, the vaccine, or both, there is actually a minimal risk and no alarming reason to be concerned. It is still highly recommended that if an individual is able to receive the vaccine that they should do so if they have not already received it.
The Naderi Center experts explain: It should be reminded that there are many triggers for swelling and other reactions among individuals who have fillers. Some of these triggers include having the flu, visiting the dentist for a routine cleaning, or, in this case, receiving a vaccine. Although some individuals have presented with this post-vaccine swelling and coincidentally had fillers, occasionally this swelling may be considered to be a normal part of injecting water-binding gel into the skin and body. All in all, there is little to no cause for concern as this swelling of which correlates with vaccines and fillers can be resolved with little to no intervention. Statistically, these reactions are so rare and easily treatable that an individual considering vaccines and/or fillers should move forward with both with proper guidance. As a precautionary measure, our physicians recommend that patients hold off on filler and botox injections for two weeks after they have received their Covid-19 Vaccine.
If you would like more information about this topic, please call us at
(703)-481-0002 or email staff@nadericenter.com
Media Contact
The Naderi Center, virginiafacialplasticsurgery.com, (703)-481-0002, staff@nadericenter.com
SOURCE Naderi Center