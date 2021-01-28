LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The nCV19 pandemic is a global crisis for which no one was fully prepared. We've suffered through months of uncertainty. As we've seen in real-time, researching a vaccine and administering a vaccine are two separate challenges. We are very fortunate several vaccines have been quickly and safely developed, however, the numerous daily problems related to the vaccine rollout and patient communication are materially hindering our conquering of this foe.
What are some of the biggest challenges that public health officials, doctors, nurses, state emergency management, and medical directors - as well as the public, are facing?
Challenges Related to the Distribution of the Vaccine
One of the biggest problems related to the vaccine is its distribution. The distribution process is decentralized, opaque, and unstable. Many facilities are encountering barriers surrounding shipments, throughput limits, and even vaccine wastage. There are even concerns related to a counterfeit market for coronavirus vaccines.
Some of the ways to address this issue include:
- Institute a centralized, real-time tracking and tracing system
- Leverage a dynamic allocation process to match vaccine allotment with the number of eligible patients in a given locale
- Institute concrete steps in place to prevent the growth of a black market and improve the transparency of supply chain integrity
Communication and Scheduling Issues
Finally, some hospitals end up throwing away unused vaccines because people simply aren't scheduling their appointments. One of the ways to eliminate waste, confirm patients will show, and make it easier to schedule appointments is to centralize the scheduling process. There has to be a way to make it easier for people to find a vaccine center, search for available appointments, and hold their place in line. By instituting a scalable, robust system incorporating those characteristics all of the available vaccines that are being distributed are also being administered. No doctor, nurse, or hospital wants to throw away vaccines.
"Efficient, timely, and rapid mass vaccination is the key step to conquering the nCV19 pandemic. Quick'rCare's proven scheduling solution will swiftly accomplish these goals and eliminate waste of this resource," says Dr. Gerald Maccioli, M.D., MBA, FCCM, FASA Quick'rCare's Physician Executive. Using a centralized scheduling solution can ensure that every vaccine ends up in the arm of a patient.
Quick'rCare a Developed & Proven Solution to Help with the Vaccine Rollout
Quick'rCare is a marketplace where patients can search for facilities administering vaccines, identify an available time, register for a slot, and hold their place in line. With years of experience in the industry, our system can be set up in 72 hours or less. We are already in use and countless emergency rooms, urgent care facilities, and retail clinics across the country. With the fastest setup in the industry, we're ready to be utilized by any facility that needs vaccine scheduling.
