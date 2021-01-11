DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Vaccines - Contract Development and Manufacturing Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This expert trend report is a comprehensive look at the contract manufacturing landscape surrounding COVID-19 Vaccine in 2020, including analysis of pipeline drugs, clinical trials, CMO activity, Contract Manufacturing Service Agreements, and funding for manufacturing of COVID-19 Vaccines. It is a critical source for strategic planning efforts and will improve understanding of crucial components of the supply chain that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.

Scope

  • This report gives an important expert quantitative analysis on the COVID-19 contract vaccine manufacturing industry.

Reasons to Buy

  • What are the pipeline COVID-19 prophylactic vaccines by developer type?
  • What are the top pipeline COVID-19 prophylactic vaccines analyst consensus sales forecast?
  • What is the distribution of COVID-19 prophylactic vaccines clinical trials?
  • What and Where are CMOs vaccine manufacturing facilities?
  • What are the COVID-19 vaccine contract manufacturing service agreements by Molecule Type?
  • What are the COVID-19 vaccine contract manufacturing service agreements by Service?
  • What are the COVID-19 vaccine contract manufacturing service agreements by CMO?
  • What are the COVID-19 vaccine contract manufacturing service agreements by Sponsor?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Players

3 Technology Briefing
3.1 What is COVID-19?
3.2 COVID-19 Pipeline Vaccine Types and Technology

4 Trends

5 Industry Analysis
5.1 COVID-19 Pipeline Vaccines
5.2 COVID-19 Vaccine Projected Sales
5.3 Contract Manufacturing Capabilities for Vaccines
5.4 COVID-19 Vaccine Contract Service Agreements
5.5 Investors in COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing
5.5.1 Governments
5.5.2 Pharma Companies
5.5.3 CMOs

6 Value Chain

7 Companies

8 Appendix

