LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A September 13 article on Yahoo News addresses concerns about the safety of getting this year's flu vaccine at the same time as one of three Covid-19 vaccines, particularly in anticipation of the Covid-19 booster shots that are gradually becoming more widely available. The article says, "if you're eligible for a COVID vaccine, you can absolutely get one at the same time that you get the flu vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention." The article notes that it does not matter which Covid-19 vaccine or what dose a person gets, including booster shots—none will interact with a flu vaccine. Board-certified internist Dr. Michael Farzam of House Call Doctor Los Angeles says patients who are fully vaccinated against both viruses significantly increase their chances of remaining illness-free throughout this year's flu season.
Dr. Farzam says he recommends the flu vaccine every year, but the ongoing threat of the Covid-19 pandemic makes vaccination this year especially critical, as catching both could result in severe illness or even death. The doctor says that those who are skeptical of Covid-19 vaccination should know that the vast majority of vaccinated individuals suffer no side effects beyond issues like soreness and possible short-lived mild illness -- easily treatable with over-the-counter medications -- immediately following each dose. Conversely, unvaccinated individuals are more than twice as likely to catch and suffer severe, potentially deadly or debilitating, illnesses from Covid-19.
For fully vaccinated individuals who are worried about catching Covid-19 before booster shots are available, Dr. Farzam says that so-called "breakthrough cases" almost never result in severe illness or hospitalization. For fully vaccinated individuals who are worried about catching Covid-19 before booster shots are available, Dr. Farzam says that so-called "breakthrough cases" rarely result in severe illness or hospitalization. At the same time, he notes that anyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, who has been in contact with someone who may have Covid-19 or who is experiencing symptoms associated with Covid should get tested right away.
Dr. Farzam says that even if someone is fully vaccinated, they can still spread the disease if they contract it —with the unvaccinated being especially susceptible. For this reason, he notes, most public and private spaces still bar infected individuals from their property until they are symptom-free and testing negative for the virus.
Dr. Farzam adds that testing is quick and results can be delivered in as little as 15 minutes. For those who seek the most convenient experience, at-home COVID testing offered by his team at House Call Doctor Los Angeles offers immediate and accurate results in the comfort of a patient's home or office. House call doctors can also administer vaccinations, which may appeal to patients who would prefer not to wait in a public area.
