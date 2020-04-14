SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney and Nurse Lorie Brown, R.N., M.N., J.D., is offering a free video speaker series to nurses across the U.S. and the world to help them deal with the stress and daily demands of helping and treating COVID patients. Brown has created the COVID-19 Video Survival Guide for Nurses and Healthcare Practitioners to help those at the epicenter of this relentless and highly contagious virus: EmpoweredNurses.org/covid. A new video will be emailed to the recipient every day.
"Being a nurse myself, as well as an attorney, I know what it's like to deal with the stress of exposure to illness while still wanting to provide the best care possible to patients. I was a nurse at St. John's Hospital, Santa Monica, CA at the height of the AIDS crisis. Multiply that times a thousand, and you can only begin to understand what nurses across the globe are going through right now. I wanted to do something to help nurses get through their day, armed with a new perspective, an enlightened opinion, or maybe just a fresh glimmer of hope before entering into the front lines of COVID healthcare once again."
The speaker series features 18 experts from across the country including an infectious-disease physician, a nurse practitioner on hypnotherapy, board-certified homeopath, workers' compensation and unemployment law attorneys, and several nurses with expertise in the areas of intuitive eating, mindfulness, meditation, nutrition, and sleep.
Each speaker segment is under thirty minutes – enough time to digest on a nurse's commute to work. One can pick and choose one or more segments that can be shared with others across all social media platforms.
Brown is a San Diego resident and is a globally known nurse attorney, author of three books, and President-Elect of the American Association of Nurse Attorneys. She became a registered nurse in 1982 after graduating from Indiana University and has worked in medical-surgical nursing and management. She received her M.N. in Nursing Administration in 1984, and Clinical Nurse Specialist Medical-Surgical Nursing at UCLA and then went on to obtain her law degree from Indiana University in 1990.
As a nurse attorney, Brown has worked for the State of Indiana in medical malpractice defense and for a private law firm. She started Brown Law Office, P.C. in 1999 as a legal nurse consultant and then added professional licensing defense to represent nurses and other healthcare providers before licensing boards. In 2012, she founded EmpoweredNurses.org to help nurses protect their licenses while learning to "speak their mind, stand in their power and be a change agent to improve healthcare."
Lorie is available for live, remote interviews with video clips provided. Contact information above. Photo available by request.
