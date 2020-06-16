DUBLIN, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cold & Flu Drugs - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cold & Flu Drugs market accounted for $12.78 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $26.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing cases of obesity all over the globe, increasing binge eating and consumption of junk foods, neglect towards regular exercise, rising levels of stress. However, cold & flu drugs may causes allergic reaction is likely to hamper the market.
By application, over the counter (OTC) drugs segment is poised to witness lucrative growth over the forecast timeframe, due to increasing prevalence of digestion disorders, common flu, and cold. Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs also called as non-prescription drugs are medicines that do not require prescription from healthcare professionals for selling it to consumers. These drugs are available at pharmacies, supermarkets, general stores, and gas stations across several countries. However, these drugs are solely authorized for dispense by pharmacists, after confirming age, identity, and patient's knowledge regarding the product and its utility.
On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific region is projected to have considerable market growh during the forecast period, owing to growing patient awareness regarding consumption of OTC drugs, leading to self-medication practices. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.
Some of the key players in cold & flu drugs market include Bayer, AstraZeneca, Procter and Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Pfizer, and Prestige Brands Holdings.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Cold & Flu Drugs Market, By Product Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Decongestants
5.3 Antibiotics
5.4 Antihistamines
5.5 Expectorants
5.6 Bronchodilators
6 Global Cold & Flu Drugs Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Rx Drugs
6.3 Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs
7 Global Cold & Flu Drugs Market, By Geography
7.1 Introduction
7.2 North America
7.3 Europe
7.4 Asia-Pacific
7.5 South America
7.6 Middle East & Africa
8 Key Developments
8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
8.3 New Product Launch
8.4 Expansions
8.5 Other Key Strategies
9 Company Profiling
9.1 Bayer
9.2 AstraZeneca
9.3 Procter and Gamble
9.4 Reckitt Benckiser Group
9.5 Johnson & Johnson
9.6 GlaxoSmithKline
9.7 Novartis
9.8 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
9.9 Pfizer
9.10 Prestige Brands Holdings
