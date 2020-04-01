COVID_19_Testing_Kit.jpg

COVID-19 Testing Kit

 By Molecule Holdings;Pinnacle BioLabs;

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Molecule Holdings is thrilled to announce it is now providing FDA Approved Rapid COVID-19 Test Kits to Medical Professionals, First Responders, and Law Enforcement. This test detects IgG and IgM antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in human blood. The Covid Care Rapid Test has a 91% Clinical Sensitivity rating, and a 99% Clinical Specifity rating.

RESULTS IN AS FAST AS 5 MINUTES

Medical professionals are adamant just how critical it is to have access to rapid, point of care testing, that is both simple and affordable. PCR testing technology takes multiple days to yield results and is not a scalable or an  affordable solution to answering the extent of community and worldwide COVID-19 testing needs.

The COVID Care testing kits are FDA Approved under the Emergency Use Act and come from Pinnacle BioLabs, an FDA registered laboratory in Tennessee. They are manufactured in an ISO-13485 Certified Facility. The kits have undergone significant preliminary clinical testing and the results are in... 

COVID Care tests return results with Diagnostic Specificity higher than 90%! 

Testing with the COVID Care test is easy and resembles the tests diabetics use to test their blood sugar.

Simply "prick" a finger with the included lance, drip 2 drops of blood into the included testing cassette, drip 2 drops of testing solution into the cassette, and wait approximately 5 minutes for results. Interpreting results is a very straightforward process.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1139466/COVID_19_Testing_Kit.jpg

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.