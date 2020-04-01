LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Molecule Holdings is thrilled to announce it is now providing FDA Approved Rapid COVID-19 Test Kits to Medical Professionals, First Responders, and Law Enforcement. This test detects IgG and IgM antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in human blood. The Covid Care Rapid Test has a 91% Clinical Sensitivity rating, and a 99% Clinical Specifity rating.
RESULTS IN AS FAST AS 5 MINUTES
Medical professionals are adamant just how critical it is to have access to rapid, point of care testing, that is both simple and affordable. PCR testing technology takes multiple days to yield results and is not a scalable or an affordable solution to answering the extent of community and worldwide COVID-19 testing needs.
The COVID Care testing kits are FDA Approved under the Emergency Use Act and come from Pinnacle BioLabs, an FDA registered laboratory in Tennessee. They are manufactured in an ISO-13485 Certified Facility. The kits have undergone significant preliminary clinical testing and the results are in...
COVID Care tests return results with Diagnostic Specificity higher than 90%!
Testing with the COVID Care test is easy and resembles the tests diabetics use to test their blood sugar.
Simply "prick" a finger with the included lance, drip 2 drops of blood into the included testing cassette, drip 2 drops of testing solution into the cassette, and wait approximately 5 minutes for results. Interpreting results is a very straightforward process.
