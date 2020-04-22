FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID Cleaning Services are taking to the fight, but are their methods safe or even effective?
As the country returns to the "NEW NORMAL" there is an immediate need for decontamination and sanitizing services. However, there is a massive shortage of appropriate disinfectants. As a result, cleaning services and water damage restoration contractors that are now "experts" in industrial hygiene are using anything and everything to fog office buildings, hotels, homes, restaurants etc.
The side effects of improper treatment could result in severe illness, blindness, respiratory damage or even death. Often service providers are spraying or fogging with toxic-chemicals, off label use, that are not even EPA/CDC approved to kill viruses. Because of either poor training or greed or both, many services are using unsafe practices (illegal use of pesticides) that leave behind toxic residues that, while usually killing the virus, are unsafe for the workers and occupants.
This illegal use of biocides, while commonplace, is a liability for business owners who can be held liable and sued by employees or customers if they hired service providers that used improper methods or chemicals.
A SAFE, COMPLETE, AND EFFECTIVE METHOD
Gary Rosen of Certified Mold Free Corp (CMF) is a PhD biochemist (UCLA) and is also a State of Florida authorized training and exam provider for the Florida DBPR Mold Licensing program. Dr. Rosen teaches solutions that are Green, Chemical-Free, EPA/CDC recommended methods of decontamination.
One of their key services is sanitizing with chlorine dioxide gas, which is particularly good for sanitizing offices, vehicles and yachts. It decontaminates COVID-19 as well as mold and other very small organic irritants. It is the same technology used in the Federal Government buildings to decontaminate after the anthrax attacks in 2001. Chlorine Dioxide, along with the other products and methods that CMF teaches and uses, are safe and approved for use in ventilation systems and food areas.
CMF is a Florida building contractor specializing in fixing moldy, water damaged homes since 2003 for sick people where air quality issues are of the highest concern. Both CMF's Florida licensing program and their contracting services emphasize CDC/EPA approved methods of "green, chemical-free" remediation and sanitizing; methods that do not leave any chemical residues that can make people sick. According to the EPA/CDC, mold is harder to kill than viruses and when you kill mold you kill viruses; CMF and Dr. Rosen are able to put their extensive experience in mold remediation and biochemistry to work against COVID-19, safely and effectively.
HOW TO HIRE THE RIGHT CONTRACTOR?
Contact CMF if you would like more information on what to ask in order to hire the right contractor, how to minimize liability and decontaminate your property safely.
FOR SERVICE CONTRACTORS OR FOR PEOPLE WHO ARE HIRING THEM, sign up for their training webinar offered weekly to learn how to decontaminate with non-toxic CDC/EPA recommended methods.
TRAINING IN NON-TOXIC DECON FREE FOR LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND PRESS:
CMF would also like to get the word out that they are waiving the fee for local governments and members of the media for their upcoming training webinars. These are NOT sales webinars; they are for training industry people in green, chemical-free methods of decontamination. Interested parties should email their request with their credentials.
