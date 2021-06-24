MERIDIAN, Idaho, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Chad Woolner and Dr. Buddy Allen at Align Integrated Medical have noticed an increase in stress related health issues. With the global pandemic, isolation from quarantine, financial problems, marriage & family problems, and work demands all create a pattern of chronic stress. If left unchecked, this stress leads to health issues like depression, anxiety, hormone imbalances, digestive issues, and more. COVID has only made things worse.
According to Drs. Woolner and Allen, "The problem is that most people either don't make the connection between stress and health issues, or they just think it's normal to feel lousy everyday. Stress has a way of flying under the radar unless you're really paying attention." Dr. Woolner surveyed his patients and noticed that many were feeling worse than they were before COVID, and had developed new symptoms like sleep issues, digestive problems, fatigue, and mood changes. The problem seems to be affecting women in particular, especially if they are working on top of having to raise and take care of children, manage household duties etc. There comes a tipping point where stress starts to break down your health.
We've noticed that no one was really addressing these issues here in Idaho. As a solution they started implementing a simple lab test that shows how resilient your body is coping with stress.
According to Dr. Woolner, "many of our patients' stress hormones were seriously out of balance." While there is no "quick fix" to make stress magically disappear, Dr. Woolner, Dr. Allen and their team have developed a unique program to help their patients combat stress and restore their health. "Its all about hormonal rhythm." Dr. Woolner explains. By helping to restore normal hormonal rhythm, and following some daily stress resilience habits, they are noticing that their patient's symptoms are improving.
If you feel like stress may be getting the better of you and you may want to check out the Health Restore program at Align Integrated Medical to learn more about their approach to better health and stress resiliency.
