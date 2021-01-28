RIVER FALLS, Wis., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As thousands of COVID vaccination sites pop up across the U.S., there is new hope that the end of the pandemic might be near. With this new hope comes the challenge of getting the right staff in the right place at the right time to administer inconsistent vaccine supplies. Each state is tasked with this goal within its own borders. To make this difficult task easier, many in the healthcare industry are seeking workforce management assistance from Aladtec.
New Jersey has set up six "mega-sites" with over 100 satellite locations throughout the state to administer the vaccine to New Jersey residents as efficiently as possible. The sites need employees to schedule, check-in, administer, support, and monitor patients, security, and the supply chain. Aladtec was the answer for Gloucester County EMS Chief Andy Lovell, whose site staffs over 1000 employees.
"We selected Aladtec as the scheduling system for our vaccination site based upon our extensive experience with them here at Gloucester County EMS. With over 300 members, GCEMS has utilized Aladtec since our inception in 2007. Its scheduling flexibility and customization, robust reporting capabilities, web-accessible file storage, and built-in time clock capabilities have made it an integral part of our daily operation." Lovell said, "When we reached out to Aladtec to request an additional web-based scheduling system for our vaccination operation, Aladtec had us up and operating in less than 24 hours with hundreds of new users. The online training videos clearly shortened the 'learning curve' for the new users."
The Aladtec system ensures employees have the proper qualifications to work at the various positions eliminating the risk of unqualified people administering the vaccine. With workers in short supply, administrators can notify any or all qualified employees instantly of available shifts. Employees can easily pick up shifts due to the schedule being available on their phones.
"Aladtec is designed specifically for mission-critical staffing situations such as this latest public safety and healthcare challenge," says Aladtec Founder and President Dave Feyereisen. "We are extremely proud to help the hometown heroes who are working hard to bring this pandemic to an end."
