ATLANTA, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing coronavirus relief efforts, Cox Communications has launched a program to help the communities it serves make sense of the significant amount of information available around the coronavirus pandemic and get streamlined access to emerging technologies, like telemedicine and health care apps, which support quick access to care.
In addition to regular updates from the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Cox is providing health systems with a platform to share critical COVID-19-related information with their local communities, including the recommended steps we can each take every day to help reduce the impact of coronavirus. Where possible, Cox is also facilitating linkage to the health systems' telehealth services or mobile apps.
The information can be located quickly by speaking "Coronavirus" into the Cox Contour voice remote or accessing by searching the Contour guide.
"Cox connects people to what they care about most. For many, right now they are looking for information and guidance related to their health," said Sujata Gosalia, executive vice president and chief strategy officer. "Local health care systems are on the front lines of combatting the crisis and we want to help these systems connect people to vital health and safety information as quickly and easily as possible."
Lafayette General Health was the first to take advantage of this free service and is already providing important information to Louisiana citizens.
Lafayette General Health President David L. Callecod, FACHE says, "We are continuously learning new information about COVID-19 and Cox is offering a much-needed resource by providing credible, up-to-date health information to the public in real-time and all in one place. We are thankful to team up with a strong, local partner like Cox in this joint effort."
Banner Health is also providing valuable health care content to subscribers through the Contour guide. Scott Nordlund, chief strategy and growth officer for Banner Health said, "As one of the largest health care organizations in the country, Banner Health is grateful to have partners like Cox Communications now using their platform to help us provide an additional channel for important information about COVID-19. This service will bring valuable and reliable content to the public so that people can make educated decisions about their health, and the health of their loved ones."
Health information is just one of many ways Cox is supporting its communities during this crisis. In the last week, Cox donated a total of 20,000 surplus technician shoe covers to medical centers in Arizona and Las Vegas and continues to look for ways to mobilize its supply chain to support healthcare workers.
Trapollo, a Cox Business company that provides connected healthcare solutions, is offering its "health at home" solutions to healthcare systems around the country to meet surging patient requirements and free up hospital beds.
Cox is also joining with other Internet & Television Association (NCTA) members to provide $100 million in public service advertising through June to help educate consumers on the pandemic and prevent the spread of the virus.
Previously announced Cox support for pandemic relief include increasing customer internet speeds and lowering prices on entry tiers, temporarily waiving data usage overage fees and providing free broadband for sixty days for low-income students who aren't already connected via Cox's Connect2Compete program.
For more information on Cox's coronavirus relief efforts, visit cox.com.
