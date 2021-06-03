BEAVERTON, Ore., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EnSoftek, a leader in electronic health record (EHR) solutions for Health and Human Services, is pleased to announce that Coyote TaskForce (CTF), based in Tucson, Arizona, has selected the DrCloudEHR solution to replace its legacy health records system.
"After an extensive search and review of the software options available, Coyote TaskForce is happy and excited to be partnering with EnSoftek to begin using DrCloudEHR in our programs." Said Jeffrey Grobe, Executive Director of CTF. "We are confident that the DrCloudEHR system will both increase our efficiency and effectiveness in the work we do now and provide us with just the right platform as we look to expand our programming in the years to come. During our search, EnSoftek staff consistently impressed us with their responsiveness and focus on excellent customer service. Their goal from beginning to end was to ensure we had the information we needed to make the right choice for our organization."
With its mission "to provide high quality employment services, public awareness, and advocacy for adults living with serious mental illnesses, in the belief that work is an integral part of recovery and well-being," CTF is the latest behavioral healthcare provider to join the EnSoftek family.
"This partnership with Coyote TaskForce illustrates our commitment to connecting providers engaged in Whole Person Care with technology solutions that are the right fit," said Ramana Reddy, President & CEO at EnSoftek, Inc. "Understanding and aligning with our client's goals enables them to achieve strong, measurable results."
About DrCloudEHR™ and EnSoftek, Inc.
Currently in use in 26 states throughout the country, DrCloudEHR from EnSoftek is a Stage 3 Meaningful Use certified, cloud-based electronic health records (EHR) system designed for behavioral health and human services organizations. DrCloudEHR offers "anytime, anywhere access" to enable the delivery of superior services, improved patient care and health outcomes, and better overall patient satisfaction. EnSoftek provides diversified enterprise IT solutions to both public and private sector enterprises.
About Coyote Task Force
Coyote TaskForce provides a spectrum of employment-focused and peer-based recovery services for adults recovering from mental illness or substance use disorders in downtown Tucson. The services offered range from formal work adjustment training and job placement at Café 54 to self-directed, voluntary work activities, job development, and recovery support services in the peer-run community of Our Place Clubhouse. CTF also teaches its own peer support training and credentialing course and operates a thrift store, ReThreads, through Our Place Clubhouse. CTF has recently launched a plan to expand operations and will soon be providing formal outpatient behavioral health services, including counseling, case management, and outreach services.
