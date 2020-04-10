RENO, Nev., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CHI Institute's mission for the last 30 years, has been to provide the tools and research to enhance your human experience. What can everyone do to improve their health, drive out illness, and enhancing their overall human experience? We proudly present Cozy Therapy.
Cozy therapy: As our bodies are exposed to colder and colder temperatures, our brains adjust our circulation to keep our core body temperature constant. First, or lower legs and feet get colder as capillaries constrict. Then arms and hands. To maintain core temperature, blood flow is also often restricted in the sinuses and lungs to reduce heat loss including loss of moisture. When you have a cold, dressing cozy gives your immune system a major boost, as shown in this study's graph:
Most human rhinovirus, the common cold virus, replicate more robustly at the cool temperatures found in the nasal cavity (33–35 °C) (93 °F). than at core body temperature (37 °C). (98.6 °F)."1 The Mayo Clinic reports: "Cold environment makes cancer grow and spread faster"2
Medical research shows us that the value of Cozy Therapy extends to many other forms of chronic illness such as tumors3 and immune response.4
And it is as simple as putting on an extra sweater or adding a blanket.
Cozy Vigilance: We are exposed to cold temperatures in hotels, during travel, in cold doctors' offices and hospitals. Many, including health workers, do not appreciate the importance of keeping the body warm. A major cause of hypothermia during surgery appears to be because doctors and nurses get hot under stress and hot lights.5,6,7
As a watchful parent or patient advocate, you can often contribute to more rapid recovery and avoid complications by adding a blanket or clothing when legs are cold.
Cozy Thermotherapy: A surprising number of medical organizations support thermotherapy. They find it is effective for all sorts of chronic illness including Chronic Lyme Disease1, cancer8, 9 , sepsis10, cleansing of toxins11, diabetes12, and cardiac care.13
What Can I do?
We suggest that every day you position your body for success, embrace Cozy Therapy. It's easy, just wear an extra layer of clothing and use an extra blanket at night.
