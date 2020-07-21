NOVATO, Calif. and ALAMEDA, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CP Lab Safety, a leading provider of workplace safety products, and Emery Pharma, a full-service contract research laboratory, announced today the launch of REVEAL, an onsite COVID-19 testing service for businesses, conducted in partnership with DiaCarta. The REVEAL service offers businesses COVID-19 RT PCR tests and antibody testing four times a month, with the goal of detecting infection early, identifying newly exposed asymptomatic employees, and ultimately reducing the chances of spreading the disease.
"Businesses and their workers are looking for convenient and effective ways to evaluate when to return to the workplace. We believe this program will help achieve that goal and give them the confidence to reopen and return to the office," said CP Lab Safety CEO Kelly Farhangi. "By offering tests that indicate both previous exposure to COVID-19 as well as current infection, employers and employees will have the knowledge required to help them operate as safely as possible as we continue to fight this pandemic."
Under the program, CP Lab Safety will offer businesses DiaCarta's QuantiVirus™ SARS-CoV-2 Test, which has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under Emergency Use Authorization, as well as Emery Pharma's validated COVID-19 Antibody Test. The QuantiVirus™ SARS-CoV-2 Test is a PCR-based assay, which is a gold standard for molecular diagnostics, to determine COVID infection. Emery Pharma's 10-minute COVID-19 antibody test indicates prior exposure to the virus.
Both tests would be administered by a CP Lab Safety-affiliated medical professional on-site at the business and analyzed by DiaCarta, a CLIA-certified laboratory and molecular diagnostics company. Test results will be available within 48 hours on a REVEAL confidential web portal. In the case of a positive diagnostic test, employer and employee will be notified, along with the local health department, so that proper health protocols may be followed.
"It's important that employees and employers are fully educated on both their exposure and their infection so that they have the knowledge to make informed, responsible decisions about their health and how to protect those around them," said Emery Pharma CEO Ron Najafi. "We are excited to be partnering with CP Lab Safety to bring our antibody test to businesses."
The program is initially being launched in the San Francisco Bay Area, where CP Lab Safety has retained qualified medical staff to travel to businesses to administer the tests. Plans are under way to deploy a network of trained registered nurses to support the REVEAL service anywhere in the United States.
"We are excited to work with CP Lab Safety and Emery Pharma to make our SARS CoV 2 test available," said Ram Vairavan, senior vice president of DiaCarta. "The economy needs to resume its growth and we believe that REVEAL initiative will ensure a safe work environment, enabling businesses to reopen with confidence."
Since the beginning of the global pandemic, CP Lab Safety has been supplying much-needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to help combat the virus, including N95 masks, non-contact thermometers, Respiratory aerosolized microsaliva extractors, UV / Ozone room sterilizers, non-contact soap dispensers and more. This partnership with Emery Pharma and DiaCarta will expand the company's offerings to workplaces across the country.
About CP Lab Safety
CP Lab Safety has been living up to its mission to "keep people healthy and safe across the planet" for over 23 years, with top quality laboratory and workplace safety products, exceptional customer service and educational resources to communities around the globe. In 2016, CP Lab Safety was the recipient of the Congressional Certificate of Environmental Sustainability from Congressman Jared Huffman in recognition of the company's global effort and commitment to reducing environmental pollution.
CP Lab Safety has become a primary source for Personal Protective Equipment for its local and global community since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a growing catalogue of over 100,000 products, CP Lab Safety provides all the necessary equipment to keep people healthy and safe.
About Emery Pharma
Emery Pharma is a full-service contract research and development laboratory, specializing in analytical chemistry, microbiology, and cell biology services, utilizing state-of-the-art equipment such as Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR), LC-MS/MS, HPLC, UPLC, and much more. The facility is located in Alameda, CA, in the San Francisco Bay Area. Emery Pharma's mission is to help our clients "Save Lives and Save the Environment."
Emery Pharma is FDA registered and inspected, DEA licensed, and GLP/cGMP compliant. The team at Emery Pharma is skilled in Method Development and Validation, Characterization and Isolation of impurities, Stability Studies, and Release Testing. The company has proprietary and robust microbiological assays aimed to support projects related to novel antimicrobial, anti-biofilm, and antibiotic development. Emery Pharma also develops methods and procedures in support of patent litigation, intellectual property, drug recalls, and product liability cases. In March 2020, Emery Pharma engaged in development of a Sars-CoV-2 surrogate betacoronavirus assay for antiviral efficacy testing.