CARY, N.C., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Community Pharmacy Foundation (CPF) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Flip the Pharmacy Awards for Year 2 of the program, ending September 30, 2021. The awards recognize a community pharmacy, a local Flip the Pharmacy team, and a Technology Solutions Partner who have shown an exemplary commitment to transforming their practice model or supported pharmacies doing so.
The Flip the Pharmacy program has over 1,000 community pharmacies actively engaged in practice transformation. These pharmacies are supported by over 450 pharmacy coaches from 63 local Flip the Pharmacy teams and ten Technology Solutions Partners.
CPF is thrilled to congratulate the following 2021 awardees:
Pharmacy of the Year: Scott Pharmacy; Fayette, Iowa
Team of the Year: Team Iowa
Technology Solutions Partner of the Year: PioneerRx
As a part of Flip the Pharmacy, pharmacy teams work to transform their community-based pharmacy practice beyond point-in-time, prescription-level transactional models toward longitudinal, patient-level care processes and value-based models. Practice transformation coaches use monthly Flip the Pharmacy Change Packages to work with the pharmacy teams to implement workflow innovations within key practice transformation domains that emphasize delivery of quality patient care and documentation in an eCare Plan platform. Technology Solutions Partners play a vital role in supporting Flip the Pharmacy by providing ongoing support to participating pharmacies and advancing the use of their eCare Plan platforms to support this level of patient care.
"Community pharmacies participating in Flip the Pharmacy continue to impress," said Troy Trygstad, PharmD, MBA, PhD, Executive Director of CPESN® USA. "In the face of a once-in-a-generation pandemic, a rapidly changing marketplace, and an acute labor shortage, they continue to rise to the challenge. Community-based pharmacy practice is becoming materially different, and the Flip the Pharmacy Awardees are contributors to this positive evolution." CPF has partnered with CPESN® USA to serve as the Coordinating Center for Flip the Pharmacy.
Scott Pharmacy, located in Fayette, Iowa, was selected in part for optimizing the role of technicians in their Medication Synchronization program and expanding the number of enrolled patients by over 200. "We are incredibly grateful to be honored with the 2021 Flip the Pharmacy program's Pharmacy of the Year award. Our entire pharmacy staff has been extremely dedicated during the last year, focusing on our patients' health and safety. The COVID-19 pandemic created many new challenges and opportunities for our profession and we are proud of the progress we've made and lessons learned for the future. We want to give special thanks to our clinical staff pharmacists Josh Formanek and Alyssa Riniker, our Flip the Pharmacy coach Stevie Veach, and our CPESN Iowa luminaries and staff for their support and leadership," expressed Jeff Scott and David Scott, co-owners of Scott Pharmacy.
Team Iowa has 56 different pharmacies participating in the Flip the Pharmacy program. "On behalf of all the coaches, pharmacies, and partners active in Team Iowa, I'd like to thank the Community Pharmacy Foundation for this hard-earned recognition. We are proud of all that we've accomplished, both as a team and as individual pharmacies actively pursuing true practice transformation," shared Lindsey Ludwig, Executive Director, CPESN Iowa accepting the award on behalf of Team Iowa.
Nominated by dozens of pharmacists and pharmacy coaches for their responsiveness and support of the Pharmacist eCare Plan initiative, PioneerRx was honored for the second time. "PioneerRx is honored to be named Flip the Pharmacy's Technology Solutions Partner of the Year for the second year in a row. The award is a reflection of our continued effort to Save + Revitalize Independent Pharmacy, which is made possible by clinical services and collaboration with programs like Flip the Pharmacy. Over the last year, we have continued to listen to feedback, brainstorm ideas, and optimize our technology to support independent pharmacies – and now, we celebrate the success. We are grateful for CPESN USA's partnership, and we look forward to continuing to transform pharmacy practice alongside it," shared Jeff Key, President, PioneerRx.
As we celebrate the success of the program and start year three of the program, the five-year program goals remain the same, including to graduate more than 1,000 pharmacies from the two-year transformation effort. This effort would not be possible without the support from CFP, our National Program Sponsors: AmerisourceBergen, Compliant Pharmacy Alliance and Parata Systems; our National Program Partners: NCPA Innovation Center and Parata Systems; the Flip the Pharmacy Technology Solutions Partners; and numerous Team Sponsors and Team Partners.
With support from CPF, the Coordinating Center for Flip the Pharmacy has developed Change Packages and a wide array of support materials for four progressions: Hypertension, Opioid Management, Immunizations/COVID-19, and Diabetes/Social Determinants of Health. These resources include best practices and workflow innovations that support practice transformation. All Flip the Pharmacy materials and resources are publicly available to any community pharmacy that is interested in transforming their practice and can be accessed at http://www.flipthepharmacy.com.
October brings more reason to celebrate for CPF, as the Community Pharmacy Foundation Board of Directors recently announced Kelly A. Brock, PharmD, RPh, as its new Executive Director. Brock has a strong passion for community pharmacy practice and brings tremendous enthusiasm and professional experience to this position. Prior to accepting this position, Brock served as a consultant dedicated to advancing the profession of pharmacy and maximizing the role of pharmacists in the healthcare system. Brock had the opportunity to serve as a Flip the Pharmacy Practice Transformation Coach and Team Lead and has seen firsthand the positive impact this program has on community pharmacy practices.
"Throughout my career, I have been inspired by the work of the Community Pharmacy Foundation to advance the practice of pharmacy in the community setting," Brock reflected as she shared her enthusiasm for her new role. "I am excited that CPF supports programs like Flip the Pharmacy that are having a positive impact on our profession and the patients we serve in our communities."
About Community Pharmacy Foundation
The Community Pharmacy Foundation is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing community pharmacy practice and patient care delivery through grant funding and resource sharing. For more information, visit http://www.communitypharmacyfoundation.org. Follow them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.
