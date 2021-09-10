CARY, N.C., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Community Pharmacy Foundation (CPF) announced the 15 awardee Practice Transformation Teams chosen to participate in the third round (Cohort 3: October 2021 – September 2023) of the Flip the Pharmacy program. These new teams will join the existing teams from Cohort 1 and Cohort 2 and add approximately 300 more participating pharmacies, pushing the total number of pharmacies actively engaged in practice transformation to over 1,000.
Flip the Pharmacy aims to transform community-based pharmacy practice beyond point-in-time, prescription-level transactional models toward longitudinal and patient-level care processes and value-based models. Using monthly Flip the Pharmacy Change Packages, coaches work with pharmacy teams to implement the six key transformation domains with an emphasis on continuing patient care planning with documentation in various eCare plan platforms. CPF has partnered with CPESN® USA to serve as the Coordinating Center for Flip the Pharmacy.
Fifteen Practice Transformation Teams from the following states have been selected to participate in Cohort 3: Team Central California, Team Florida, Team GATE, Team Iowa, Team Massachusetts, Team Minnesota, Team Nebraska, Team New Jersey, Team New York, Team North Carolina, Team Ohio, Team Pennsylvania, Team Texas, Team Utah, and Team Wisconsin.
Randy McDonough, PharmD, MS, Director of Practice Transformation for the Flip the Pharmacy Program and Cody Clifton, PharmD, Director of Practice Transformation and Clinical Programs for CPESN USA have led the development and evolution of the change packages. Change Packages, best practices, and a wide array of support materials are available for all four progressions: Hypertension, Opioid Management, Immunizations, and Diabetes/Social Determinants of Health. All Flip the Pharmacy materials are publicly available and accessible at http://www.flipthepharmacy.com.
"As our first cohort of teams and pharmacies graduate from the Flip the Pharmacy program, we applaud their efforts and commitment to advancing patient care in community pharmacy. The last year has presented unprecedented challenges for community pharmacy and the Flip the Pharmacy teams have all met the challenge all while continuing to transform the way they practice. We are thrilled to welcome these new teams to Flip the Pharmacy and look forward to further advancing community pharmacy practice through transformation," said CPF Board President Phil Burgess, RPh.
The five-year program goals remain the same, including to graduate more than 1,000 pharmacies from the two-year transformation effort. This effort would not be possible without the support of our National Program Sponsors: Compliant Pharmacy Alliance and Parata Systems; our National Program Partners: NCPA Innovation Center and Parata Systems; the Flip the Pharmacy Technology Solution Partners; and numerous Team Sponsors and Team Partners. Opportunities remain for additional program sponsors and partners.
About CPF
The Community Pharmacy Foundation is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing community pharmacy practice and patient care delivery through grant funding and resource sharing. For more information, visit http://www.communitypharmacyfoundation.org. Follow CPF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.
About CPESN® USA
CPESN® USA is a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks organized to advance community-based pharmacy practice. CPESN Networks empower community-based pharmacies that are deeply rooted within their community by fostering their ability to provide high quality, patient-centered enhanced services. CPESN pharmacies integrate with the other providers on the patient's care team and coordinate medical treatment which has led to better medication adherence, higher patient satisfaction, and lower healthcare costs. You can now find CPESN Networks of pharmacy providers in 42 states across America. To learn more, please visit http://www.cpesn.com. Follow CPESN USA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates.
