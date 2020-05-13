DENVER, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and product development company CQ Science announces the launch of CQuell, a first-of-its kind collection of cannabis-derived skincare products. The products are made from clean, well-researched, and thoughtfully formulated ingredients that nourish and rejuvenate, while improving the appearance of even the driest, most sensitive skin. The collection is inclusive of one product specifically formulated for people living with eczema to temporarily protect and help relieve minor skin irritations and itching.
The CQuell line resulted from four years of research and testing by dermatologists, compounding pharmacists, and CQ Science researchers who discovered that plant and seed oils, combined with specific terpenes and other naturally occurring cannabis-derived molecules could be soothing when applied to dry, sensitive, and even irritated skin.
"When we realized that we could use components of the cannabis sativa plant to help an astonishingly large community of people living with dry, sensitive skin, we quickly set out on a journey to create these products," said CQ Science CEO Jeremy Kahn. "We have been in deep R&D, formulation and testing modes for years in order to provide solutions for safely improving the discouraging redness and flakiness that often presents itself with sensitive and irritated skin."
Teams of dermatologists, scientists, and leading skin health experts contributed to the skillful research, testing, and crafting of these products alongside CQ Science, including Dr. Peter Lio, MD, a Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology & Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine; Dr. Helena Yardley, dual PhD in Neuroscience & Physiology from the University of Colorado Boulder; Jonathan Fernandez, COO of CQ Science with 20 years of consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical device industry expertise; Mike Tagen, PhD in Pharmacology with a focus on allergic and inflammatory diseases; and Jack Korbutov, PharmD, a compounding pharmacist focused on the needs of the eczema community.
Research shows (Russo, E.B. 2016; Mounessa, J., Siegel, J., Dunnick, C.,Dellavalle, R. MD, PhD. 2017; Shalaby, M., Yardley, H., PhD, Lio, P. MD, 2018) that cannabinoids, terpenes and other cannabis-derived molecules represent some of the most biocompatible oils and lipids found in nature, but cannabis also contains intoxicating substances and irritating, harsh and fragrant compounds. CQ Science has mastered the process of isolating the beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes and carefully re-combining them with extensively-tested skin-protecting ingredients to create potent, nourishing formulations for even the most sensitive skin. The products act to reinforce the skin's natural barrier, while moisturizing deeply to reveal smooth, rejuvenated, hydrated skin.
"When you are formulating products for sensitive skin and eczema, you have to be extremely thoughtful with your ingredient choices," said Jonathan Fernandez, COO of CQ Science. "Most CBD products currently on the market contain added fragrance, menthol, camphor, and other ingredients that can be irritating to sensitive skin. We set out to make products that utilized non-intoxicating, beneficial components of the cannabis (hemp) plant without these irritating ingredients."
In line with preliminary FDA comments on CBD products, broad safety studies and research have been conducted on each of the CQuell products. Each product combines proven moisturizing skincare formulations with beneficial cannabis-derived compounds while avoiding harsh terpenes and known irritants like masking fragrances, dyes, lanolin, parabens and formaldehyde.
With unparalleled quality and standards in the cannabis-derived skincare field, the CQuell line includes:
Eczema Relief Cream: 1% colloidal oatmeal skin protectant; daily moisturizer
Moisture Locking Balm: Gentle protection for dry, rough skin
Spot Treatment: CBD rich steroid alternative for skin irritations
0.1% CBD Body Oil: Simple, calming formulation for use all over
1% CBD Facial Oil: Soothing concentrated CBD in grapeseed oil and vitamin E
To learn more about CQuell and explore the products, visit www.CQuell.com. All five products are available now, and the Eczema Relief Cream is also available at Amazon.com.
About CQ Science
CQ Science is a Colorado-based cannabinoid research and development company focused exclusively on sensitive skin. CQ Science brings together top dermatologists, research universities, hospitals and formulation experts to develop cannabis-based solutions for sensitive skin issues.
