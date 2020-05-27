FORT WORTH, Texas, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CQuentia joins the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology and Innovation (the Center) Innovators' Network, which is focused on building and fostering health technologies and relationships in pursuit of innovative and scalable solutions across the healthcare market.
The Center's Innovators' Network helps its members align and integrate their technology with the Association's science-based health management plans, called CarePlans, to encourage development and adoption of digital healthcare solutions.
CQuentia is a next-generation sequencing FDA CLIA laboratory and data service that brings a comprehensive precision medicine platform to the Association's Innovators' Network. When integrated with the American Heart Association CarePlans, CQuentia combines advanced genomics including pharmacogenomics testing and molecular genetic pathology testing to deliver reliable, accurate and actionable genetic and molecular information in concert with leading science and technology. Providers, hospitals and payers are now actively seeking the means to customize care of their patients based on this type of individualized data.
"What separates CQuentia from other genetic testing laboratories is our platform-agnostic approach to deliver solutions and our ability to create client specific reports and alerts that are personalized to target disease state and comorbidities," said Alan Meeker, CQuentia CEO.
This endeavor aims to couple the knowledge gained from CQuentia's genomic testing to drive better personal adherence and control using the Association's CarePlans and health content.
"It's incredibly encouraging to see CQuentia leveraging best-in-class science from the American Heart Association with the aim of improving health education and health engagement," said Patrick Wayte, senior vice president of the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology and Innovation.
About CQuentia
CQuentia is a privately-held molecular testing and laboratory company positioned to provide doctors, governments and employers with rapid, reliable results; enabling them to make informed clinical and population health decisions on how to provide the world with the most appropriate restorative care and infection prevention guidance.
For more information, please visit http://www.cquentia.com/covidtesting