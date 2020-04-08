FORT WORTH, Texas, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CQuentia, a comprehensive analytics platform and molecular laboratory for personalized medicine, today announced its CLIA labs have validated testing for COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and now offer the testing of patient samples.
"Now more than ever the world needs accurate molecular testing to identify those people who are at-risk, infected or immune to the novel coronavirus to better understand, manage and contain this pandemic," said Alan Meeker, CEO of CQuentia. "Through mobilization of CQuentia's integrated resources including our molecular laboratory and new COVID-19 test, we believe we can offer value by providing reliable results to hospital and clinic customers in as little 1 to 3 days, from receipt of specimen."
CQuentia has the capacity to process more than 20,000 samples a month utilizing best-in-class instrumentation employing highly sensitive and reliable chemistries from world leaders in diagnostic assay development. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have worked to provide Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) status to many potentially life-saving diagnostic products during this global public health emergency. In conjunction with the FDA and CDC's guidance, the COVID-19 assay in use at CQuentia is categorized as an EUA assay by the FDA.
CQuentia's COVID-19 testing employs qualitative multiplexing chemistries in an automated platform for the simultaneous detection and identification of SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid in nasopharyngeal (NP) swab specimens collected from patients. This testing may be used to determine if patients with symptoms are infected with the virus and if patients showing no symptoms are carriers of the virus.
In addition, CQuentia is validating a point of care test to determine whether a patient has antibodies in their system, and is therefore immunoprotected, or does not have antibodies in their system and is not immunoprotected. This test is serology based and is from a blood draw or finger prick. The test will be vitally important in filtering in or out persons at risk or immune to COVID-19, enabling decisions to be made regarding returning to the workforce, schools or other normal daily activities. CQuentia plans to have this antibody test available in the coming weeks. CQuentia is working with large nationwide systems and non-profits to finalize a protocol for such and gathering of data for current and future use in combatting this pandemic.
CQuentia is a privately-held molecular testing and laboratory company positioned to provide doctors, governments and employers with rapid, reliable results; enabling them to make informed clinical and population health decisions on how to provide the country and the world with the most appropriate restorative care and infection prevention guidance.
