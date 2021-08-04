ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Sarah Roberts and her team are thrilled to welcome Dr. Christian Hahn to their dental practice. Crabapple Dental, located at 12670 Crabapple Road, Alpharetta, Georgia, is a full-service, family dental clinic, offering a wide range of services. They provide high-quality preventative, general, restorative and cosmetic dentistry for the residents of Alpharetta and surrounding areas. Dr. Christian Hahn is a top graduate of the USC School of Dentistry and a renowned biological cosmetic dentist. His valued expertise is an excellent fit for this well-respected practice. He delivers dentistry using a less invasive, more conservative approach by combining scientific, functional dentistry with the wisdom of a more holistic, natural approach. Dr. Hahn is one of under 300 accredited cosmetic dentists in the world and has practiced biological dentistry for over a decade. As a clinician, Dr. Hahn is at the cutting-edge of biological dentistry, placing zirconia implants as well as incorporating functional medicine, health optimization and biohacking into his practice. He has presented his work and spoken at numerous national and international conferences and meetings. Dr. Hahn has been published in multiple books, including authoring "Unbox Yourself", various peer-reviewed journals and medical articles. He has devoted his professional career to helping patients not only receive confident, beautiful smiles but also optimal health.
"I am looking forward to delivering the very best in dental care to my new patients at Crabapple Dental," says Dr. Christian Hahn
More About Crabapple Dental:
At Crabapple Dental, the team's passion is creating the smile that patients were meant to have, one that is attractive, confident and beautiful. They are proud to serve patients in the Alpharetta community. Through continuing education and state-of-the-art equipment, they offer families the highest level of care delivered in a warm and caring atmosphere. Patients can trust these professionals to meet all their dental care needs. Crabapple Dental has been voted best dental practice in South Forsyth & North Fulton for multiple years, and Dr. Sarah Roberts has been selected as one of "America's Top Dentists" since 2009.
To find out more information on dental care offered by the team at Crabapple Dental, visit http://www.crabappledental.com, or contact the office directly at (678) 319-0123.
