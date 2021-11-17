NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The craniomaxillofacial devices market is likely to register a CAGR of 8.08% and is expected to grow by USD 909.27 million from 2020 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market
- B. Braun Melsungen AG: The company offers power system, non-obsorbable sutures, camera system, and micro instruments for craniomaxillofacial treatment.
- Cavendish Implants Ltd: The company offers pressed and 3D-printed titanium for craniomaxillofacial.
- Ceremed Inc.: The company offers round chin implants, square chin implants, malar implants, and malar shell implants for craniomaxillofacial.
Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Cranial Flap Fixation
- CMF Distraction
- MF Plate And Screw Fixation
- TMJ Replacement
- Others
- End-user
- Hospitals
- ASCs
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
The craniomaxillofacial devices market is driven by a global rise in TBI cases, growing preference for reconstructive plastic surgeries involving CMF devices, and increasing demand for patient-specific implants.
Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.08%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 909.27 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.22
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, Canada, China, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cavendish Implants Ltd., Ceremed Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kelyniam Global Inc., KLS Martin Group, Marmon Holdings Inc., Medartis Holding AG, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
