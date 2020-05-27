GETTYSBURG, Pa., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN MINDS will host a web briefing, Increasing Your Service Volume – Creating A Referral Development Crisis Plan on May 28, 2020 at 1:00pm EDT, for executives of health and human service provider organizations. OPEN MINDS Vice President Richard Louis, III will review how specialty health and human service organizations can stimulate referral volume and enhance service lines and delivery systems to stay competitive during and after the COVID-19 crisis.
"Specialty provider organizations are facing unprecedented disruption in programs, census, and revenue. Now is the time for them to think about how to establish and market enhanced service lines and service delivery systems to appeal to payers and key referral sources," said OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer Monica E. Oss. The May 28 web briefing is offered as part of The OPEN MINDS Executive Blueprint For Crisis Management – Building Organizational Sustainability & Success In A Disrupted Health & Human Service Market, a program designed to help executive teams prepare, respond, and navigate through the economic disruption and market turbulence caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency.
At the web briefing, Mr. Louis will discuss why a strategic referral development plan plays a key role in financial management and sustainability. He will share how executive teams can rapidly reposition, activate key in-network referral sources, and develop new marketing strategies to enhance their client base. Attendees will learn how to:
- Develop new strategies to connect with referring agencies and referral source networks impacted by COVID-19
- Establish crisis referral planning objectives
- Develop marketing and business development strategies to increase referral rates
- Leverage new service lines to position organizations for new or expanded payer contracts
The web briefing includes live technical assistance from the OPEN MINDS team of experts. Registration is free and limited to members of the OPEN MINDS Circle with Elite-level access. Contact 855-559-6827 or info@openminds.com if you do not have Elite-level access and want to sign up.
For more information on the program, or media inquiries, contact Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, Market Intelligence, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or openminds@openminds.com.
About OPEN MINDS
OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in health and human services for people with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've helped organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations. Learn more at www.openminds.com.