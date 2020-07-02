PHILADELPHIA, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To bring support and counseling services to teens around the Center City Philadelphia area, Creative Healing recently opened a new Teen Support Center in Rittenhouse Square. Located at 1528 Walnut Street, Suite 2022, the new Rittenhouse Square location will offer the same therapy services and science-backed treatment programs that Creative Healing provides at its Flourtown and King of Prussia centers to help teens grow, thrive, and succeed so they can live a life they love.
Creative Healing offers a unique three-part treatment program designed specifically for teens, that is not being offered anywhere else. This program focuses on three critical components to teen success, which are:
- Self-expression: This is how teens learn to tune in, identify their feelings and warning signs, and communicate those emotions to others.
- Support: This is how teens learn to identify a positive support system, and find accountability among healthy peers and adults.
- Skill-building: These are the tools and techniques to adequately prepare teens to manage life's ups and downs so that they can be successfully independent in college, young adulthood, and beyond.
"At a time when so many teens are enduring stress, anxiety, depression, loneliness, and other mental health related issues, I opened Creative Healing so that teens would have a safe space that was made just for them; A place for them to come home to, to take off the mask, and to know that they are not alone," said Katie K. May, Creative Healing Founder, Owner, and Clinical Director. "Ultimately, my passion and purpose is for your teen to know they aren't weird, bad, wrong, or different for feeling the way that they do, and there's a place where they are fully accepted for exactly who they are. And, that you can totally love and accept yourself, while also gaining the support and skills to make lasting positive changes in your life."
The Creative Healing team consists of mental health specialists who focus solely on the adolescent population, have dedicated their careers to learning about the teen brain, and hold advanced training as it relates to trauma and self-harm during high school years. Creative Healing also provides LGBTQ+ affirming care and offers a safe place for all teens to feel heard and understood, while learning the skills to manage big emotions.
About Creative Healing
Founded in 2015, Creative Healing specializes in offering individual and group treatment for teens, including Dialectical Behavior Therapy and LGBTQ+ Affirming Care, that blend evidence-based practices with expressive arts and creativity. To meet the growing need for teen mental health programs in Philadelphia, Creative Healing has three Teen Support Center locations in Flourtown, King of Prussia, and Center City. For more information on Creative Healing, please visit CreativeHealingPhilly.com.
Media Contact
Katie K. May
232632@email4pr.com
(610) 247-2475