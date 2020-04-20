PHOENIX, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (OTC-CELZ) announced today receipt of a Quayle Action on its patent application #15/652213 entitled Methods for Treatment of Premature Ovarian Failure and Ovarian Aging using Regenerative Cells. The patent covers use of mesenchymal stem cells, a class of adult stem cells, for use in treatment of ovarian failure and ovarian aging.
This patent is a substantial milestone for the Company given that subsequent to filing, several academic groups published the ability of mesenchymal stem cells to treat ovarian failure in animal models.1,2
"We are pleased by the issuance of these broad claims, which not only cover a clinically-used family of stem cells, but also the cells which produce blood vessels, called Endothelial Progenitor Cells (EPC)," said Thomas Ichim, Ph.D co-inventor and Chief Scientific Officer. "Mesenchymal stem cells isolated from a wide variety of tissues such as bone marrow, adipose tissue, umbilical cord and even teeth, have been used in clinical trials for other diseases. Given the availability, practicality and strong safety record of this class of cells, we are in a position to choose from many developmental possibilities."
Issuance adds to the existing portfolio of clinically translated adult stem cell intellectual property which include issued patents for the treatment of erectile dysfunction using bone marrow stem cells and covering treatment of disc degeneration by similar means.
According to the American Pregnancy Association:3
"Approximately 1 in every 1000 women between the ages of 15-29 and 1 in every 100 women between the ages of 30-39 are affected by Premature Ovarian Failure (POF) also called premature menopause. A woman can be affected by POF at any age or time in her life. It can happen before or after she has had children or while she is still planning her family.
Premature ovarian failure is the loss of ovarian function in women under the age of 40. Women with POF do not ovulate (release an egg) each month. This loss of function can be due to a less than normal amount of follicles or dysfunction in the ovaries."
"The mission of Creative Medical Technology Holdings has always been to concurrently create a strong intellectual property base which is derived from ongoing basic research, while advancing our clinically used products such as CaverStem®, StemSpine® and FemCelz®," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of the Company. "The issuance of such broad claims allows us not only to develop, but to potentially out license this landmark patent."
A "Quayle Action" is issued when there are minor issues to be resolved in a patent application that is otherwise in condition for allowance. Prosecution on the merits is closed, meaning that substantive examination has concluded.
About Creative Medical Technology Holdings
Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in stem cell technology in the fields of urology, neurology and orthopedics and trades on the OTC under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.
1 Mohamed et al. Human Mesenchymal Stem Cells Partially Reverse Infertility in Chemotherapy-Induced Ovarian Failure. Reprod Sci. 2018 Jan;25(1):51-63.
2 Badawy et al. Bone marrow mesenchymal stem cell repair of cyclophosphamide-induced ovarian insufficiency in a mouse model. Int J Womens Health. 2017 Jun 15;9:441-447
3 https://americanpregnancy.org/womens-health/premature-ovarian-failure/