HOUSTON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Positive Recovery Centers (PRC) is excited to announce Dr. Jason ZW Powers, MD, MAPP, creator of the Positive Recovery© curriculum and author of the Positive Recovery Daily Guide as its new Chief Medical Officer. The position took effect Wednesday April 1, 2020.
Dr. Powers appointment marks a nearly 15 year partnership between George Joseph, CEO of Positive Recovery Centers, and Julie DeNofa, President of Positive Recovery Centers.
"We couldn't be happier to have Dr. Powers with us full-time as a part of our Executive team. He is a pivotal part in driving our mission to be the 'rehab of choice' for both clients and staff," says George Joseph, CEO of the Centers. "His dedication to improving the well-being of our clients and staff through the Positive Recovery© curriculum is pivotal to our growth as an organization."
Dr. Jason ZW Powers will oversee all medical staff across Positive Recovery's 10 intensive outpatient centers, 1 inpatient facility, state-wide online treatment services and 4 sober living homes across Texas. He will oversee all medical policies and procedures and serve as a member of the: Leadership, Compliance, Medical Management and Infection Control Committees. Powers will have an office at 902 W Alabama (Corporate Office, Montrose – IOP, PHP, & Sober Living) and 513 Thornton Road (Garden Oaks – Inpatient Facility), and be an integral part of all treatment services provided on a daily and weekly basis.
"Dr. Powers is a top doctor in the recovery community in addition to being a leader and an advocate for the industry as a whole," says Julie DeNofa, President of PRC. "His ability to listen to the client, honor their truth and help others become their best self through the Positive Recovery© curriculum – it's a true honor to work beside him."
In addition to authoring the Positive Recovery Daily Guide, Dr. Jason ZW Powers is an accomplished author, having also written When the Servant Becomes the Master now in its 2nd edition. Outside his work at PRC, he is on the Editorial Board of Addiction Prevention and Treatment Magazine, with published blogs on Huffington Post and Psychology Today. Powers has been recognized as one of Houston's "Top Doctors" 6 times by H Texas Magazine and was awarded the Compassion Award by Sierra Tucson.
"It feels amazing to be back home, working again with George and Julie. The three of us care deeply about those we provide treatment to, if it's possible, even more now during this unprecedented epidemic," says Dr. Jason Powers, the company's new Chief Medical Officer. "I hope to evolve, grow and always find new ways to provide the best possible addiction treatment to our clients. The three of us together are unstoppable to helping those seeking recovery from their addictions."
Positive Recovery Centers has 11 locations:
Positive Recovery Centers - Austin
4701 Westgate Blvd., Suite D 404
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 899-8300
Positive Recovery Centers – Clear Lake
1120 E NASA Pkwy Ste 300
Houston, TX 77058 (281) 769-8625
Positive Recovery Centers - Conroe
3500 West Davis, Suite 300
Conroe, Texas 77304 (281) 386-7074
Positive Recovery Centers – Energy Corridor
14825 St Mary's Lane, Suite 122
Houston, TX 77079
(877) 476-2743
Positive Recovery Centers – Garden Oaks
513 Thornton Rd.
Houston, TX 77018
(713) 904-4699
Positive Recovery Centers - Montrose
902 West Alabama Street
Houston, TX 77006
713-904-4680
Positive Recovery Centers - Humble
265 FM 1960 Bypass
East Humble, TX 77338
(346) 291-0566
Positive Recovery Centers – Jersey Village
17398 Northwest Frwy.
Jersey Village, TX 77040
(346) 704-1973
Positive Recovery Centers - Pasadena
722 Fairmont Parkway, Suite 210
Pasadena, TX 77504
(832) 674-0483
Positive Recovery Centers – San Antonio
12042 Blanco Rd., Suite 101
San Antonio, Texas 78216
(210) 541-8400
Positive Recovery Centers – San Marcos
300 South CM Allen Parkway,
San Marcos, Texas 78666
512-649-2090
Positive Recovery Centers – The Woodlands @ Sprintz Center (COMING SOON)
About Dr. Jason ZW Powers, MD, MAPP
Dr. Jason ZW Powers, MD, MAPP, is the creator of the Positive Recovery© approach to treating addiction. In addition he serves as Chief Medical Officer of Positive Recovery Centers, is a member of the Editorial Board of Addiction Prevention and Treatment Magazine, has had blogs on Huffington Post and Psychology Today, has a private addiction medicine practice in Houston, Texas, works as an interventionist, and is a published author of When the Servant Becomes the Master, 2nd edition now an A-to-Z guide of all things related to addiction, 2018, Central Recovery Press and the Positive Recovery Daily Guide, a self-help guide full of positive interventions that are designed to intentionally boost what leads to human happiness: positive emotions, engagement, relationships, meaning, and achievement. Dr. Powers is board certified in Family Medicine and Addiction Medicine, received a Masters in Positive Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania, Powers has been recognized as one of Houston's "Top Doctors" 6 times by H Texas Magazine and was awarded the Compassion Award by Sierra Tucson. Dr. Powers resides in Houston with his wife and 3 children.
About Positive Recovery Centers
Positive Recovery Centers was founded by industry leader, George Joseph who has pioneered many advancements in the addiction treatment field and successfully established numerous drug and alcohol centers over the past 30 years. Positive Recovery Centers is an evidence-based addiction curriculum that links the best of the old with the new. Positive Recovery integrates existing effective approaches to treatment with interventions that enhance well-being by cultivating its components: positive emotions, engagement, relationships, meaning, and achievement. For more information, please visit www.PositiveRecovery.com.