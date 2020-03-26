ROCKVILLE, Md., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Credible Behavioral Health ("Credible"), a portfolio company of Martis Capital, is extending immediate assistance to behavioral health agencies challenged by the COVID-19 crisis. In partnership with Change Healthcare, one of the nation's leading revenue cycle management providers with more than 2,000 payer relationships, Credible is offering a 90-day free trial of certain aspects of its market-leading EHR software solution, which can be implemented in as little as three days. This will allow behavioral health providers of any scale facing current challenges with remote staff, paper-based or telehealth documentation, or billing complexities to move onto the Credible platform to access a secure, proven, and easy to use solution for simplified documentation, efficient billing, and full client / family portal access.
Credible and Change Healthcare mutually recognize the overwhelming unmet need for behavioral health providers to have a system they can easily document, bill, and get paid for services rendered, and both organizations are committed to helping improve these aspects which have been impacted by the current COVID-19 crisis.
About Martis Capital
Martis Capital is a private investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare and wellness sector. The Martis team manages more than $1.2 billion of equity capital and is currently investing out of its third fund. With offices in San Francisco, CA, and Washington, DC, Martis seeks to invest in middle market growth companies that provide innovative and cost-effective products and services within targeted segments of the North American healthcare services and information technology sub-sectors.