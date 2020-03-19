NEW YORK, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CredSimple and its subsidiary Glenridge Health today announced that it is offering fast-tracked credentialing and provider recruitment services to healthcare organizations in need of critical support as they face increasing demands due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fast-tracked credentialing services in support of the COVID-19 response will be provided at no cost for the next 30 days.
Healthcare organizations are currently facing unparalleled demands and rapidly evolving guidelines as the CMS and HHS adopt regulations that will make it easier for providers to render care to patients in need. To support healthcare organizations during this time of need, CredSimple is offering their industry-leading credentialing program at no cost and provider recruitment services to rapidly build and enhance provider delivery networks at reduced and deferred fees.
"Ensuring coverage and access to care while not losing sight of patient safety and compliance is of critical importance to all healthcare organizations tackling the epidemic," said Mike Simmons, CEO of CredSimple. "As payers, providers and telehealth companies look to provide immediate care to their members, we want to be their partner to alleviate stressors and eliminate any credentialing or provider recruitment hurdles facing these organizations."
CredSimple's acquisition of Glenridge Health earlier this year puts the company in a unique and market-leading position to offer organizations a vertically integrated, tech-enabled provider recruitment solution at a critical time of need. The technology automates and streamlines the processes traditionally associated with tedious details of healthcare administration, thus enabling payers and providers to focus on serving members.
"Beyond opening up access to precious people resources for these organizations, eliminating costs and enabling a fast onboarding process is essential to what the marketplace needs right now — we want to do our part," said Simmons.
More than 70 organizations across the healthcare industry, from the largest national health insurer, to specialized provider organizations and telemedicine providers, work with CredSimple to build, run, and optimize provider networks. Their provider network management solutions rapidly activate provider networks, control costs, improve outcomes, and ensure compliance.
Simmons continued, "We believe in our company's mission to make healthcare administration better. As the world continues to face the challenges due to the coronavirus, more than ever, we have a duty to step up and support however we can."
For more information about CredSimple and its offerings, visit www.credsimple.com/fast-track/.
About CredSimple and Glenridge Health
CredSimple and its subsidiary Glenridge Health provide network development services as well as cloud-based healthcare credentialing for health plans, independent physician associations, telehealth companies, and healthcare organizations that manage provider networks. Its Credential Verification Cloud (CVC) and proprietary network development technology enable healthcare organizations to address, manage, and monitor their compliance needs.
CredSimple was founded in 2013 and is based in New York. It is a portfolio of Questa Capital, Windham Venture Partners, and Primary Ventures. Glenridge Healthcare Solutions was founded over twenty years ago, and successfully developed, ran, and optimized networks for all health plan products. In early 2020, Glenridge Health was acquired by CredSimple, forming the industry's first end-to-end provider network management solution. To learn more about their services, visit credsimple.com.
Media Contact
North 6th Agency for CredSimple
credsimple@n6a.com
212-334-9753, ext. 117