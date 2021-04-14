WACO, Texas, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creekwood Dental Arts has been voted the Local Best Dentist in Waco, TX for the third year in a row by Locals Love Us. This website welcomes members of the community to vote in more than 200 different categories for their favorite local businesses, with a maximum of five winners per category. The Best Dentist in Waco, TX title is one of the most sought-after and competitive categories on the list. Locals cast their votes and the top five practices throughout the region with the most votes are awarded this coveted title.
"We are pleased Creekwood Dental Arts has received the Local Best Dentist in Waco, TX for the third year in a row. Our team strives to go above and beyond all year long to ensure every patient's dental experience is the best it can be in terms of clinical excellence and comfort," said Dr. Donna Miller.
Dr. Miller, Dr. Austin Green, Dr. Michelle Hinds and the entire team at Creekwood Dental Arts focus on building long-lasting, trusting relationships with their patients. The team leverages sophisticated technologies and techniques to provide state-of-the-art family, general, cosmetic, and sedation dentistry customized to each patient, including crowns and bridges, porcelain veneers, and dental implants in Waco, TX.
Dental implants are considered the gold standard tooth replacement solution due to their longevity, functional benefits, and natural appearance. The restoration consists of a titanium post that replicates the natural tooth root, covered by a customized crown that resembles a natural tooth. Dental implants fuse with the jawbone, creating a permanent and secure fit that patients can enjoy for decades.
The compassionate team of dentists in Waco, TX enjoy seeing the life-changing benefits dental implants afford to patients suffering from the negative side effects of missing teeth. "It's incredibly rewarding to witness the transformation that takes place in patients that receive dental implants at Creekwood Dental Arts. Seeing them smile widely and enjoy life again reflects the core reasons why we chose dentistry as a profession," said Dr. Green.
To learn more about why Locals Love Us voted Creekwood Dental Arts as the Local Best Dentist in Waco, TX and the comprehensive dental services offered by this experienced team, visit CreekwoodDentalArts.com or call 254-870-9026.
About the Dentists
Creekwood Dental Arts is a general dental practice offering personalized dental care to patients in Waco, TX. Drs. Donna G. Miller, Austin Green and Michelle Hinds provide an array of services with state-of-the-art technology. Dr. Miller was voted the Texas Dentist of the Year™ from the Texas Academy of General Dentistry as well as accomplished The Mastership Award from the Academy of General Dentistry, the highest and most respected award in general dentistry. Creekwood Dental Arts is also an award-winning team, over the last two years they have received The Best Dentist Award by Locals Love Us Waco. To learn more about Drs. Miller, Green and Hinds or the services they offer, please visit their website at CreekwoodDentalArts.com or call 254-870-9026 to schedule an appointment.
