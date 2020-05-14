LAVAL, QC, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX) (OTC US: CRRTF) ("Crescita" or the "Company"), a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company with in-house research & development ("R&D") and manufacturing capabilities, today announced the voting results from its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held at its corporate headquarters in Laval, Québec.
The detailed results of the votes received by proxy are as follows:
Election of Directors
Director Nominees
NUMBER OF SHARES
PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
FOR
WITHHELD
FOR
WITHHELD
Daniel N. Chicoine
2,821,612
65,758
97.7%
2.3%
David A. Copeland
2,817,667
69,703
97.6%
2.4%
Anthony E. Dobranowski
2,853,668
33,702
98.8%
1.2%
John C. London
2,743,472
143,898
95.0%
5.0%
Dr. Jean-François Tremblay
2,858,249
28,121
99.0%
1.0%
Thomas Schlader
2,858,828
28,542
99.0%
1.0%
Appointment of External Auditors
Outcome
NUMBER OF SHARES
PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
FOR
WITHHELD
FOR
WITHHELD
Ernst & Young LLP reappointed
3,020,568
16,739
99.4%
0.6%
About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.
Crescita (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) is a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company with in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The Company offers a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products and early to commercial stage prescription drug products and owns multiple proprietary drug delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations that can facilitate the delivery of active ingredients into or through the skin.
Supported by a sales force covering all of Canada and executing its Business to Business to Consumer marketing approach, Crescita sells its non-prescription skincare products domestically through spas, medispas, and medical clinics, as well as internationally, through distributors and an e-commerce platform.
Crescita's predecessor company, Nuvo Research Inc., developed a prescription product called Pliaglis®, that utilizes the Company's proprietary phase-changing topical cream Peel technology, a part of the DuraPeel™ family, which are self-occluding, film-forming cream/gel formulations, that provide extended release delivery of the active ingredients to the site of application. Pliaglis is a topical local anesthetic cream that provides safe and effective local dermal analgesia on intact skin prior to superficial dermatological procedures. The product is currently approved in over 25 different countries and sold by commercial partners in the U.S., Italy and Brazil, and sold in Canada by the Company.
Crescita's expertise in product formulation and development can be leveraged in combination with its patented transdermal delivery technologies to develop and manufacture creams, liquids, gels ointments and serums under its contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO") infrastructure. The Company operates out of a 50,000-square-foot facility located in Laval, Québec, which produces a significant part of its non-prescription skincare products, such as LDR, Pro-Derm and Alyria. Formulations manufactured by or for Crescita include cosmetics, natural health products ("NHP") and products with Drug Identification Numbers ("DIN"). For additional information, please visit www.crescitatherapeutics.com.