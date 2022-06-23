Xulon Press presents a fascinating teaching that reviews the basic concepts of intensive care medicine to help critical care workers optimize the care of critically, seriously ill patients.
FULLERTON, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Armando Huaringa, MD shares a must-have approach to treating patients with anyone currently working with critically or seriously ill patients in ICU CLINICAL PEARLS: The Art and Science of Critical Care Medicine ($89.99, paperback, 9781662847769; $105.99, hardcover, 9781662847776; $9.99, e-book, 9781662847783).
Dr. Huaringa summarizes his 40 years of experience working in intensive care units – the units where the sickest patients are brought to with a hope to return to a life of reasonable quality. He acknowledges how the intensive care unit is a place where the actions or decisions by medical personnel can make a tremendous positive difference in the life of a patient, but also, a place where any mistake could unfortunately cost a life. For that reason, Dr. Huaringa suggests that the medical staff apply a philosophy of perfection, extremely safe care, in addition to combining the best aspects of science with the deepest spirituality. He admits that the medical industry typically favors the practice of evidence-based medicine, however he also sheds light on the fact that every patient has his or her own characteristics so it is impractical to treat patients solely on a scientific basis. He believes that clinical intuition of medical personnel can only be obtained through experience and by doing so, would make the practice of critical care medicine not only a science, but also an art.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Dr. Huaringa said, "The vast knowledge needed to acquire to master the manage critically ill patients. I wrote it from the heart and having always the patient in mind."
Dr. Huaringa was born in Peru. Educated at the Faculty of Medicine of the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos. As a medical student, he joined the Faculty of the Department of Anatomy and later on the Faculty of the Department of Medicine as Instructor of Medicine and Coordinator of the Internship. He emigrated from Peru to the United States and became an Internal Medicine Resident at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. Subsequently he trained in Critical Care Medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine, then he trained in a combined Fellowship Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine. At Wayne, he performed experiments in an ex-vivo, isolated perfused, mechanically ventilated rat lung experimental model. He got his Master of Science in Health Care Administration from HBU. He is quadruple-boarded, with board certifications in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Medicine, Critical Care Medicine, and Geriatric Medicine. His academic career continued working in the ICUs as Assistant Professor Tulane University-affiliated Alexandria VAMC, ETSU-affiliated Mountain Home VAMC, Associate Professor The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, and Professor of Medicine Loma Linda University School of Medicine/White Memorial. In addition to being a dedicated physician who loves to teach and to learn, he is also a former soccer player who now loves to play tennis.
###
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. ICU CLINICAL PEARLS: The Art and Science of Critical Care Medicine is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Armando Huaringa, MD, Salem Author Services, (323) 332-2090, huaringa@sbcglobal.net
SOURCE Xulon Press