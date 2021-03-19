TORONTO, Mar. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recent increases in regulatory scrutiny and focus emphasize the importance of quality antibody reagents. The majority of biotherapeutic programs have several critical reagents that require generation, storage/management and periodic retesting. Proper management of these large portfolios/programs is an arduous, time-consuming and resource-laden endeavor.
Register for this one-hour educational webinar to discuss the intricacies of critical reagent management and how to achieve scientific and regulatory compliance.
Join expert speakers from Covance by Labcorp, Murty Chengalvala, PhD, Director of Science, Antibody Reagents & Vaccines and Jim Mellon, MS, MBA, Site Lead and Director of Operations, Antibody Reagents & Vaccines in a live webinar on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 10am EDT (NA) (4pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Critical Reagent Portfolio Management – An End-to-End Solution.
