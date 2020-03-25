BOCA RATON, Fla., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocker Partners announced yesterday on a Zoom call to its portfolio-wide team of 175 employees that it would be implementing new policies and procedures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This included the assurance that every member of the Crocker team, including hourly employees, will continue to be paid in full and all jobs were secure.
The company also stated that they would provide 20% increases in pay to those frontline employees who would need to work on-site, in an effort to express their recognition of and appreciation for those team members during time of crisis.
"You only get one chance to do the right thing," said Angelo Bianco, Managing Partner of Crocker Partners. "It was important that we assure our team members that their jobs and financial well-being are secure so that they can focus on what is most important at this time – keeping themselves and their families safe and healthy."
Additional policy changes included:
- Excess sick days due to COVID-19 will not count against PTO/vacation days
- Unused 2020 vacation days will roll over into 2021 (did not previously roll-over)
As of Monday, March 23, all team members were required to work from home, other than engineers and maintenance teams. Those remaining were broken up into two groups by property and will be working on-site in two-week shifts to maintain each property's Class-A status and support the tenants still operating within the buildings. Those who fit within the CDC's higher risk group were told to work from home indefinitely.
Crocker Partners' 22 office buildings will remain open, as many of their tenants are essential to the nation's economic and health systems. To ensure that business continues to operate and provide necessary services to their tenants while most Crocker employees are working from their homes, the company quickly adopted virtual meetings through Zoom and additional on-line communication platforms.
"The safety and wellbeing of our people and our tenants has and continues to be our number one priority," said Chris Eachus, Partner at Crocker Partners. "We will continue to make changes as things evolve but feel these decisions are what is best at this time."
ABOUT CROCKER PARTNERS
Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, Crocker Partners has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, Crocker Partners has acquired and managed over 154 properties, totaling 45.9 million square feet and representing $5.4 billion invested. They are currently Florida's largest office landlord and rank 39th largest in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, they have regional offices in Miami, Jacksonville, and Atlanta.
Media Contact: Giana Pacinelli, gpacinelli@crockerpartners.com