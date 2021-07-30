MADISON, Wis., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossFit today announced the Fittest on Earth winners from 24 different age-group and adaptive divisions at the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisc. Champions ranged in age from 15 to 68 years old and included the first-ever adaptive and 65+ division champions.
"Today's winners have reached the pinnacle of athletic achievement in fitness, and they demonstrate how CrossFit can transform lives and improve health across every age, ability, geography, and background," said Justin Bergh, CrossFit VP of Sport and Partnerships. "We are honored to recognize these individuals as the Fittest on Earth for their ages and adaptive divisions, and we look forward to watching them continue to compete and win in the years ahead."
The 15th edition of the CrossFit Games began with 264,000 athletes who entered the Open from 150+ countries in March. This season featured 18 age-based divisions, ranging from teenagers to Masters athletes – including a new 65+ Masters division – as well as three new adaptive divisions which debuted at the Games this year, including upper extremity, lower extremity, and neuromuscular.
2021 Age Group/Masters and Adaptive Division Winners: View complete leaderboard HERE.
Teen / 14-15 Girls
1st
Olivia Kerstetter (USA)
2nd
Lucy McGonigle (UK)
3rd
Hailey Rolfe (USA)
Basehor, Kan.
United Kingdom
Chesaning, Mich.
Teen / 14-15 Boys
1st
Ty Jenkins (USA)
2nd
Isaiah Weber (USA)
3rd
Gustavo Pusch (BRA)
Branson, Mo.
Gretna, Neb.
Brazil
Teen / 16-17 Girls
1st
Emma Lawson (CAN)
2nd
Olivia Sulek (USA)
3rd
Paulina Haro (MEX)
Canada
Evendale, Ohio
Mexico
Teen / 16-17 Boys
1st
Nate Ackermann (USA)
2nd
David Bradley (USA)
3rd
Hiko O Te Rangi Curtis (NZL)
Northbrook, Ill.
Cumming, Ga.
New Zealand
Masters / 35-39 Women
1st
Whitney Gelin (USA)
2nd
Lauren Gravatt (USA)
3rd
Aneta Tucker (CZE)
Raleigh, N.C.
Los Angeles, Calif.
Czech Republic
Masters / 35-39 Men
1st
Kyle Kasperauer (USA)
2nd
James Hobart (USA)
3rd
Adrian Conway (USA)
Gretna, Neb.
Brighton, Mass.
North Salt Lake, Utah
Masters / 40-44 Women
1st
Kelly Friel (UK)
2nd
Rebecca Voigt Miller (USA)
3rd
Kelly Marshall (UK)
United Kingdom
Toluca Lake, Calif.
United Kingdom
Masters / 40-44 Men
1st
Maxime Guyon (FRA)
2nd
David Johnston (USA)
3rd
Alexandre Jolivet (FRA)
France
Grovetown, Ga.
France
Masters / 45-49 Women
1st
Annie Sakamoto (USA)
2nd
Ali Crawford (UK)
3rd
Jennifer Dieter (USA)
Soquel, Calif.
United Kingdom
Jacksonville, Fla.
Masters / 45-49 Men
1st
Jason Grubb (USA)
2nd
Mike Kern (USA)
3rd
Justin LaSala (USA)
Golden, Colo.
Mineola, N.Y.
Clark, N.J.
Masters / 50-54 Women
1st
Tia Vesser (USA)
2nd
Joyanne Cooper (CAN)
3rd
Carrie Sandoval (USA)
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
Canada
Fallbrook, Calif.
Masters / 50-54 Men
1st
Bernard Luzi (ITA)
2nd
Kevin Koester (USA)
3rd
Brent Maier (USA)
Italy
Kirkland, Wash.
Peyton, Colo.
Masters / 55-59 Women
1st
Laurie Meschishnick (CAN)
2nd
Karen Lundgren (USA)
3rd
Rose Wall (USA)
Canada
Hood River, Ore.
Cockeysville, Md.
Masters / 55-59 Men
1st
Vincent Diephuis (NLD)
2nd
Ron Ortiz (USA)
3rd
Bruce Young (CAN)
Netherlands
Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Canada
Masters / 60-64 Women
1st
Susan Clarke (CAN)
2nd
Bianca Williams (USA)
3rd
Patricia McGill (CAN)
Canada
Shawnee, Kan.
Canada
Masters / 60-64 Men
1st
Will Powell (USA)
2nd
Christian Galy (FRA)
3rd
Gus Vandervoort (USA)
Greensboro, N.C.
France
Arlington, Tenn.
Masters / 65+ Women
1st
Patty Bauer (USA)
2nd
Lidia Beer (USA)
3rd
Polly McKinstry (USA)
Seattle, Wash.
Wilmington, N.C.
Laguna Hills, Calif.
Masters / 65+ Men
1st
Ken Ogden (USA)
2nd
George Koch (USA)
3rd
David Hippensteel (USA)
West Melbourne, Fla.
Flagstaff, Ariz.
Clarksville, Tenn.
Adaptive / Upper Extremity Women
1st
Sabrina Daniela Lopez (CHE)
2nd
Eileen Quinn (USA)
3rd
Coutenceau Anne Laure (FRA)
Switzerland
Phoenix, Ariz.
France
Adaptive / Upper Extremity Men
1st
Casey Acree (USA)
2nd
Josue Maldonado (USA)
3rd
Logan Aldridge (USA)
Decatur, Ill.
Puerto Rico
Littleton, Colo.
Adaptive / Lower Extremity Women
1st
Valerie Cohen (USA)
2nd
Natalie Bieule (USA)
3rd
Sarah Rudder (USA)
Boston, Mass.
Miramar, Fla.
Oceanside, Calif.
Adaptive / Lower Extremity Men
1st
Ole Kristian Antonsen (NOR)
2nd
Seraphin Perier (FRA)
3rd
Elliot Young (UK)
Norway
France
United Kingdom
Adaptive / Neuromuscular Women
1st
Shannon Ogar (USA)
2nd
Letchen Du Plessis (ZAF)
3rd
Alisha Davis (USA)
Englewood, Colo.
South Africa
Louisville, Ky.
Adaptive / Neuromuscular Women
1st
Brett Horchar (USA)
2nd
George Simonds-Gooding (UK)
3rd
Jcruz Gudino (USA)
Gibsonia, Pa.
United Kingdom
Citrus Heights, Calif.
*NOTE: All scores and positions subject to final review and drug testing validation.
The CrossFit Games are a grueling multi-day, multi-event competition where elite athletes from around the world compete in the ultimate test of fitness. The events included a wide array of high-intensity, functional movements which test the realms of endurance, strength, bodyweight capacity, skill, mixed capacity, and power. Over the course of the three-day competition, athletes were required to compete in events that incorporated a combination of movements and exercises that serve as a measurable test of their fitness, athleticism, and determination.
The NOBULL CrossFit Games will continue through the weekend featuring individual and team competitions culminating by crowning this year's Fittest on Earth during a live, two-hour broadcast of the individual finals on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, Aug. 1 from 2 - 4 p.m. ET.
For more information on the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games visit: games.crossfit.com.
About CrossFit:
CrossFit® is the world's leading platform for improving health, happiness, and performance. In the 20 years since its founding, CrossFit has grown from a garage gym in Santa Cruz, California, into the world's best-known fitness brand. CrossFit is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone, and millions of people have already experienced CrossFit's transformational benefits through workouts in more than 12,000 affiliated gyms across 150+ countries. CrossFit, LLC also runs the CrossFit Games season, beginning with the annual CrossFit Open, through which athletes at every level compete worldwide, and culminating in the CrossFit Games, where top athletes compete for the title of Fittest on Earth®. To learn more, visit www.CrossFit.com.
Contact:
Andrew Weinstein
202-667-4967
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crossfit-crowns-fittest-men-and-women-from-24-age-group--adaptive-divisions-at-2021-nobull-crossfit-games-301345486.html
SOURCE CrossFit LLC