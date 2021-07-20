PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the warm Friday morning of June 25, 28 people gathered in the Hemingway Room at Bimini Big Game located on the north island of Bimini, Bahamas. The two-part event consisted of a water quality monitoring workshop, led by Waterkeepers Bahamas Executive Director Rashema Ingraham, and was followed by a beach cleanup of nearby Radio Beach that was sponsored by 4ocean. The morning wrapped up with the donation of the beach cleanup supplies to the nearby Louise McDonald high school.
"For us, it was all about making a positive impact in the Bimini community, which is the home away from home for the Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis," says Vanessa Calás, director of sustainability at Piper's Angels Foundation, the nonprofit organization that hosts the annual Crossing event. "We are so grateful to partner with Waterkeepers Bahamas and 4ocean to bring together our cross-Atlantic community in a way that allows us to educate about and take action toward clean water for everyone."
The water quality monitoring workshop, led by Ingraham, consisted of an educational presentation followed by a hands-on demonstration of historical and on-going data. "Strategic partnerships like the one formed with Crossing helped to strengthen the message of the multi-faceted use and benefits of our coastal waters, and how important it is for us to learn as much as we can about its benefits so that we know how to keep it clean and healthy for future generations," says Ingraham. "Both organizations are strong advocates for clean coastal waters and focused on awareness. The similarities is what makes our mission universal."
Following the workshop, attendees headed to nearby Radio Beach for a beach cleanup sponsored by 4ocean. Volunteers cleaned a 500-meter stretch of beach, collecting 536 pounds of trash. After the cleanup concluded, leaders from 4ocean, Waterkeepers Bahamas, and Piper's Angels took the reusable cleanup bags, donated by 4ocean, and trash pickers, donated by First Onsite Restoration, to nearby Louise McDonald high school to present the supplies to the school.
"The rally of hundreds of participants and volunteers coming together with a unified vision is what defines grassroots success," said Piper's Angels Founder and Executive Director Travis Suit. "The collective impact of the organizations that formed this beautiful collaboration for our sustainability initiative in Bimini was the epitome of the leadership excellence necessary to achieve this outcome."
