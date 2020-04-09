MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossRoads® Extremity Systems announces the launch of miniBunion™, a minimally-invasive technique and system to repair painful bunions.
Unlike many traditional bunion surgeries, miniBunion delivers a rapid return to real life. Many patients walk in a special postoperative shoe following surgery and are able to have a walking recovery which allows them to quickly return to work and regular activities.2
"Bunion surgery can now be performed with a revolutionary technique through a small incision, which provides stability and allows for an active immediate weight-bearing recovery," states Bradley Lamm, DPM, Lead Design Surgeon for miniBunion. Minimally-invasive techniques spare the blood supply to the bones and allow less pain and swelling, a smaller scar and faster recovery than open bunion surgeries.3
"I incorporated the miniBunion procedure into my surgical practice since it's a reproducible bunion surgery that has great fixation and enables patients to get back to regular activities faster with less scarring and greater range of motion than previous bunionectomies," states David Yeager, DPM, Morrison, IL. "miniBunion re-energized my practice; not only from a patient volume standpoint but also from a new surgical procedure standpoint, by allowing me to offer patients greater choices when it comes to bunion correction."
miniBunion incisions are two to four times smaller than a standard technique and involve less trauma to the soft tissues surrounding the toes. Unlike many bunion procedures where the incision is on the top of the foot, the miniBunion incision is on the inner side of the foot, resulting in a scar that is virtually invisible during day-to-day activities.
"With miniBunion, we do not open the joint, so patients don't form scar tissue like they would with traditional bunionectomies," says Bob Baravarian, DPM, Santa Monica, CA. "The miniBunion technique allows for a 3D realignment of the bone, which results in less swelling, less pain and better realignment of the bone as well as reduced scar tissue, faster recovery times and reduced need for physical therapy. Our miniBunion patients have better mobility in the joint and report a faster return to regular activity," continues Dr. Baravarian.
Visit www.minibunion.com for more information.
About CrossRoads® Extremity Systems
CrossRoads Extremity Systems engineers next-generation foot and ankle implant systems. Utilizing clinically advanced technology and materials, like high-compression nitinol, CrossRoads Extremity Systems surgical products are optimal for surgery. CrossRoads Extremity Systems developed the miniBunion™ procedure; a minimally-invasive technique to repair bunions. Unlike traditional procedures, the miniBunion™ technique requires a tiny incision 2 to 4-times smaller than a standard technique and requires much less trauma to the soft-tissues surrounding the toes. This minimally-invasive technique spares the blood supply to the bones and allows a smaller scar and faster rehabilitation. miniBunion is covered by most major medical insurance plans. Patient results may vary.
Footnotes
- MiniBunion™ System Safety Information - The miniBunion™ System is intended for fixation of osteotomies and corrective procedures of the hallux and associated disorders such as hallux valgus. There are potential risks associated with the use of these devices some of which include: allergic reaction to the implant material, fracture of the implant, soft-tissue complication (e.g., infection at the implant site, prolonged healing), and revision surgery. Talk to your surgeon for complete indications, warning, precaution, adverse event and other important medical information. Information here is for education purposes only. Only your health care professional can determine if this treatment is right for you.
- Each surgeon will provide recovery instructions which may include rest, ice, and elevation to help with swelling and pain. It's possible that patient's will be able to walk in a post-op shoe. However, it is very important that patient's fully comply with each doctor's recovery instructions.
- REFERENCE Lee M, Walsh J, Smith MM, Ling J, Wines A, Lam P. Hallux Valgus Correction Comparing Percutaneous Chevron/Akin (PECA) and Open Scarf/Akin Osteotomies. Foot Ankle Intl 2017; 38(8): 838-846 (data only with respect to chevron osteotomy procedure).
