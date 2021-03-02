EATONTOWN, N.J., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster Accident & Health (www.cfins.com) today announced that it received regulatory approval on its acquisition of Monitor Life on December 29, 2020. The acquisition of Monitor Life, previously a wholly owned subsidiary of AmFirst Insurance Company, has authority to operate in 27 states and the District of Columbia. C&F is in the process of securing Certificates of Authority (COAs) in all remaining states.

"The acquisition of Monitor Life marks an exciting start to 2021," said Gary McGeddy, President of C&F Accident & Health. "Synergies with our medical business line present a wealth of opportunities to evolve and scale along with the needs of our agency partners. We are in the product development phase, evaluating which A&H products to make available on Monitor Life paper and are looking forward to a formal launch later this year."

About Crum & Forster Accident & Health

Crum & Forster is a national commercial property and casualty group of insurance companies wholly owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Since 2000, Crum & Forster's Accident & Health Division has offered a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance and reinsurance products nationwide. We place a strong focus on product development and creative distribution methods, along with excellent client service and support. In addition, our ability to provide international Accident & Health solutions through our Cayman Island captive facility as well as through various partnerships within the Fairfax family demonstrates our dedication to providing alternative strategies in an ever-changing insurance market. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Hallie Harenski

VP C&F Corporate Communications

hallie.harenski@cfins.com

Michelle Tavora

AVP C&F Accident & Health Communications

michelle.tavora@cfins.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crum--forster-accident--health-acquires-monitor-life-insurance-company-of-new-york-301238697.html

SOURCE Crum & Forster

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.