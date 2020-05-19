MELBOURNE, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the May 20, 2020 opening of a $5 million, 46,000 square-foot fitness facility with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in West Melbourne, Florida. The expansive new club will be located at 1257 New Haven Road.
Prospective members can visit CrunchMelbourne.com to reserve memberships at rates that begin at $9.95 per month. The first 500 members can join for $1 and get the first month free, a free t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.
Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch West Melbourne will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with indoor turf, a dedicated group fitness studio, a cycling studio, HIIT classes, Hot Yoga Studio, saunas, tanning beds, and more.
Crunch West Melbourne is owned by veteran fitness industry operators Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson. As an ownership team, they have more than 100 years of experience in the fitness industry and have built more than 120 clubs.
"We are tremendously excited to share the Crunch experience with the residents of Melbourne and the surrounding community," said Julien. "This will be a great addition to our Orlando-area clubs in Lake Nona, Casselberry, East Colonial, and Belle Isle, and we can't wait to show how much value we offer. Our aim is to be convenient to our members at home and work everywhere throughout Central Florida, and this location will help us achieve that objective."
Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week.
Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,500,000 members with over 325 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain and Australia, and will soon be open in Portugal and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.