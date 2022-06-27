Many think concierge services are only offered at fancy 5-star hotels or restaurants with Michelin stars. Still, in today's hectic world, they can be just what the doctor ordered to reduce employee stress and improve productivity.
EAGAN, Minn., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many think concierge services are only offered at fancy 5-star hotels or restaurants with Michelin stars. Still, in today's hectic world, they can be just what the doctor ordered to reduce employee stress and improve productivity.
What Is an Employee Concierge Service?
"An employee concierge service sometimes referred to as an office concierge or corporate concierge, is an employer-funded program that reduces work-life friction by saving employees time." (BestUponRequest).
Concierge services are not just for a business' top-floor executives. Employees at any level of an organization can benefit from having access to a concierge service, from technicians and janitorial staff to physicians and CEOs. Everyone can use a helping hand, sometimes. Wouldn't it be nice to get off work, and as you approach your automobile, you realize that your car is sparkling clean, vacuumed, and smelling great inside, the gas tank is full, and your plastic-covered dry cleaning is hanging up in the back. This scenario is just one of the many simple yet significant services a workplace concierge can accomplish for employees.
Offering our employees access to a concierge service as a premium benefit is a great idea. It is not a gimmick. It becomes more affordable when one realizes the practicality of a concierge service. After evaluating turnover, absenteeism, and challenged productivity, we have decided to use it to attract desirable new employees, engage, retain, reduce stress, increase productivity, and reward the talented and amazing employees we have at Crutchfield Dermatology. We will offer it part-time, with the ability to scale the service as dictated by employee demand. We have 45 employees, so we expect to see benefits as soon as our early adaptors engage." Reports Charles E. Crutchfield III, MD, medical director of Crutchfield Dermatology.
Like any employee can benefit from a concierge service, any business can also benefit from a concierge service. These include health centers, banks, call centers, manufacturing companies, laboratories, hospitality industry organizations, information technology companies, and medical offices like Crutchfield Dermatology.
The types of services that we have selected to offer employees include:
- Shopping Services
- Auto Services
- Courier Service
- Food Services
- Information Research
- Dry Cleaning
- Packaging and Shipping Services
- Gift Services
- Travel Planning
- Event Planning
- Online Shopping
- Home Services
- Product Repair
Organizations like Crutchfield Dermatology can offer concierge services to improve employee wellness and health, reduce work-life friction, reduce stress, and reward and maintain exceptional performance.
When CrutchfieldDermatology staff members feel better, they perform better. When they perform better, our patients get better care. Providing the best patient care is our goal.
It's that simple.
About Charles E. Crutchfield III, M.D.:
Charles E. Crutchfield III, MD is a board-certified dermatologist, Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the University of Minnesota Medical School, and a Benedict Distinguished Visiting Professor of Biology at Carleton College. He also has a private practice, Crutchfield Dermatology, in Eagan, MN.
He received his MD and Master's Degree in molecular biology and genomics from the Mayo Clinic and completed a Dermatology Residency at the University of Minnesota. Black Enterprise magazine has selected him as one of the top 10 dermatologists in the United States. He has received the Karis Humanitarian Award from the Mayo Clinic, and Minnesota Physician's Journal recognized Dr. Crutchfield as one of Minnesota's 100 Most Influential Healthcare Leaders. Dr. Crutchfield specializes in treating skin-of-color and has been selected by physicians and nurses as one of Minnesota's leading medical and aesthetic/cosmetic dermatologists for the past 20+ years. In 2022, Dr. Crutchfield was chosen as a Health Care Hero by Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal awarded a Distinguished Alum of Carleton College and the Dean Diehl award at the University of Minnesota Medical School for making outstanding professional contributions to the Medical School, the University, and the community. Dr. Crutchfield has been an expert health care columnist for Minnesota Spokesman Reporter newspaper since 2013.
He is the consulting team dermatologist for the Minnesota Twins, Vikings, Timberwolves, Wild, and Lynx. Dr. Crutchfield is an active member of the American and National Medical Associations and past President of the Minnesota Association of Black Physicians. He can be reached at CrutchfieldDermatology.com or by calling 651-209-3600.
Media Contact
Kelly M., Crutchfield Dermatology, 6512093628, kellym@crutchfielddermatology.com
SOURCE Crutchfield Dermatology