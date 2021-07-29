Cryolife logo. (PRNewsFoto/CryoLife, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/CRYOLIFE_ INC_) (PRNewsFoto/CRYOLIFE, INC.)

Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

  • Achieved total revenues of $76.1 million in the second quarter 2021 versus $53.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 42% on a GAAP basis and 35% on a non-GAAP proforma constant currency basis
  • Net loss was ($2.2) million, or ($0.06) per share, in the second quarter of 2021
  • Non-GAAP net income was $4.8 million, or $0.12 per share, in the second quarter of 2021 

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"For the second consecutive quarter we saw revenue growth on both a GAAP and pro forma constant currency basis compared to the prior year, and more importantly compared to 2019. Growth was driven by our new product launches outside of the U.S., a normalization in procedure volumes in the U.S., continued recovery in Europe, and strength in our U.S. On-X business," commented Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

"Additionally, we continued to advance our regulatory strategy and are on track to file PMAs for PerClot and PROACT Mitral in the third quarter. PROACT Mitral, if approved, is expected to drive growth in 2022 and 2023. We also made solid progress on enrollment in our PROACT Xa clinical trial while advancing R&D programs designed to fuel growth beginning in 2024."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $76.1 million, reflecting an increase of 42% on a GAAP basis and 35% on a non-GAAP proforma constant currency basis, both compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was ($2.2) million, or ($0.06) per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($3.7) million, or ($0.10) per fully diluted common share for the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $4.8 million, or $0.12 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of ($525,000), or ($0.01) per fully diluted common share for the second quarter of 2020.

The financial results reported in this earnings release are preliminary pending the Company's filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which it expects to file on July 30, 2021.

2021 Financial Outlook

The Company expects revenue in the second half of 2021 to increase 7% – 10% on a pro forma constant currency basis compared to the second half of 2019, which excludes PerClot, resulting in full year 2021 revenues of between $296.0 million and $300.0 million at a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.20.   Revenues for the third quarter of 2021 are expected to be between $71.0 million and $73.0 million. This forecast is based on our estimates of the current and anticipated impact of Covid-19 on our business and contemplates minimal contribution from PerClot in the second half of 2021 due to the sale of our PerClot product line and Baxter's assumption of distribution for SMI PerClot outside of the U.S.

The Company's financial performance for the remainder of 2021 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EBITDA, and non-GAAP adjusted operating income results exclude (as applicable) business development, integration, and severance expense; depreciation and amortization expense; interest income and expense; non-cash interest expense; gain on foreign currency revaluation; stock-based compensation expense; corporate rebranding expense; and income tax expense (benefit).  The Company believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions; the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and recently acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines; and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and stock-based compensation expense.  The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as acquisitions, or non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets.  The Company has excluded the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast later today, July 29, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results followed by a question and answer session. To listen to the live teleconference, please dial 201-689-8261. A replay of the teleconference will be available through August 5, 2021 and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The Conference ID for the replay is 13721548.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed by going to the Investor Relations section of the CryoLife website at www.cryolife.com and selecting the heading Webcasts & Presentations.

About CryoLife, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release and reflect the view of management as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made.  These statements include our belief that PROACT Mitral should help drive our growth in 2022 and 2023; our expectation that the PROACT Xa clinical trial and advanced R&D programs will deliver additional growth opportunities for us beginning in 2024; our forecasted revenue growth of 7%-10% for the second half of 2021 compared to the second half of 2019 (on a pro forma constant currency basis), resulting in forecasted full year revenues of between $296.0 million and $300.0 million at a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.20; our forecast of third quarter 2021 revenues of between $71.0 million and $73.0 million; and our estimates of the current and anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our business for the second half of 2021. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including that the benefits anticipated from the Ascyrus Medical LLC transaction and Endospan distribution agreement may not be achieved, that our product candidates may not receive regulatory approval, that our products that obtain regulatory approval may not be accepted by the market, and the continued effects of COVID-19, including decelerating vaccination or vaccine adoption rates, or government mandates implemented to address the effects of the pandemic could adversely impact our results.  These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2020.  CryoLife does not assume any obligation, and expressly disclaims any duty to update any of its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CryoLife, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 











Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,





2021





2020





2021





2020

Revenues:























Products

$

56,076



$

37,268



$

109,421



$

83,688

Preservation services



20,072





16,503





37,814





36,512

Total revenues



76,148





53,771





147,235





120,200

























Cost of products and preservation services:























Products



16,178





10,040





31,089





23,080

Preservation services



9,457





7,841





17,795





17,059

Total cost of products and preservation services



25,635





17,881





48,884





40,139

























Gross margin



50,513





35,890





98,351





80,061

























Operating expenses:























General, administrative, and marketing



40,830





32,288





79,468





71,290

Research and development



8,360





5,522





16,114





11,878

Total operating expenses



49,190





37,810





95,582





83,168

























Operating income (loss)



1,323





(1,920)





2,769





(3,107)

























Interest expense



4,855





3,652





8,895





7,040

Interest income



(18)





(66)





(42)





(168)

Other (income) expense, net



(1,331)





(740)





600





2,922

























Loss before income taxes



(2,183)





(4,766)





(6,684)





(12,901)

Income tax benefit



(5)





(1,077)





(1,368)





(2,547)

























Net loss

$

(2,178)



$

(3,689)



$

(5,316)



$

(10,354)

























Loss per common share:























Basic

$

(0.06)



$

(0.10)



$

(0.14)



$

(0.27)

Diluted

$

(0.06)



$

(0.10)



$

(0.14)



$

(0.27)

























Weighted-average common shares outstanding:























Basic



38,943





37,520





38,841





37,455

Diluted



38,943





37,520





38,841





37,455

























Net loss

$

(2,178)



$

(3,689)



$

(5,316)



$

(10,354)

Other comprehensive income (loss):























Foreign currency translation adjustments



2,973





4,434





(7,317)





(29)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

795



$

745



$

(12,633)



$

(10,383)

 

 

CryoLife, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

 















June 30,



December 31,



2021



2020



(Unaudited)







ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$

50,473



$

61,412

Restricted securities



554





546

Trade receivables, net



49,672





45,964

Other receivables



3,612





2,788

Inventories, net



76,362





73,038

Deferred preservation costs



41,276





36,546

Prepaid expenses and other



16,105





14,295

Total current assets



238,054





234,589













Goodwill



255,484





260,061

Acquired technology, net



177,023





186,091

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



48,359





18,571

Other intangibles, net



38,817





40,966

Property and equipment, net



36,417





33,077

Deferred income taxes



1,681





1,446

Other assets



14,662





14,603

Total assets

$

810,497



$

789,404













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Current portion of contingent consideration

$

17,300



$

16,430

Accounts payable



10,773





9,623

Accrued compensation



9,808





10,192

Accrued expenses



7,625





7,472

Accrued procurement fees



4,013





3,619

Taxes payable



3,338





2,808

Current maturities of operating leases



2,473





5,763

Current portion of long-term debt



1,652





1,195

Other liabilities



1,962





3,366

Total current liabilities



58,944





60,468













Long-term debt



308,050





290,468

Non-current maturities of operating leases



47,440





14,034

Contingent consideration



46,900





43,500

Deferred income taxes



29,583





34,713

Deferred compensation liability



5,503





5,518

Other liabilities



12,242





11,990

Total liabilities

$

508,662



$

460,691













Commitments and contingencies























Shareholders' equity:











Preferred stock



--





--

Common stock (issued shares of 40,742 in 2021 and 40,394 in 2020)



407





404

Additional paid-in capital



305,157





316,192

Retained earnings



11,493





20,022

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(574)





6,743

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,487 shares as of June 30, 2021

 and December 31, 2020, respectively



(14,648)





(14,648)

Total shareholders' equity



301,835





328,713













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

810,497



$

789,404

 

 

CryoLife, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 















Six Months Ended



June 30,





2021





2020

Net cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss

$

(5,316)



$

(10,354)













Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



11,999





9,642

Non-cash compensation



4,595





5,074

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



4,270





--

Non-cash lease expense



3,575





3,518

Write-down of inventories and deferred preservation costs



2,988





1,217

Deferred income taxes



(4,269)





(1,894)

Other



2,174





859

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities



(1,166)





(142)

Prepaid expenses and other assets



(2,076)





(3,422)

Receivables



(5,454)





7,644

Inventories and deferred preservation costs



(11,712)





(12,902)

Net cash flows used in operating activities



(392)





(760)













Net cash flows from investing activities:











Capital expenditures



(7,249)





(3,776)

Other



205





(705)

Net cash flows used in investing activities



(7,044)





(4,481)













Net cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock



2,321





1,175

Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt



--





100,000

Proceeds from revolving line of credit



--





30,000

Proceeds from financing insurance premiums



--





2,816

Repayment of revolving line of credit



--





(30,000)

Payment of debt issuance costs



(2,219)





(3,647)

Redemption and repurchase of stock to cover tax withholdings



(1,831)





(1,728)

Repayment of term loan



(1,405)





(1,389)

Other



(603)





(1,041)

Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities



(3,737)





96,186













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted securities



242





879

(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted securities



(10,931)





91,824













Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted securities beginning of period



61,958





34,294

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted securities end of period

$

51,027



$

126,118

 

 

 

CryoLife, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights

 (In thousands)

 



























(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Products:























Aortic stents and stent grafts

$

21,064



$

13,174



$

41,269



$

28,642

Surgical sealants



17,864





12,437





35,692





29,174

On-X



14,726





10,116





27,821





22,318

Other



2,422





1,541





4,639





3,554

Total products



56,076





37,268





109,421





83,688

























Preservation services



20,072





16,503





37,814





36,512

Total revenues

$

76,148



$

53,771



$

147,235



$

120,200

























Revenues:















U.S.

$

39,006



$

30,392



$

75,324



$

66,839

International



37,142





23,379





71,911





53,361

Total revenues

$

76,148



$

53,771



$

147,235



$

120,200

 

 

CryoLife, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands, except per share data)

 































(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2021



2020

Growth Rate



2021



2020

Growth Rate

Reconciliation of total revenues, GAAP to



























total revenues, non-GAAP:



























Total revenues, GAAP

$

76,148



$

53,771

42%



$

147,235



$

120,200

22%

Including AMDS prior to acquisition  



--





699







--





1,397



Total GAAP revenues including

AMDS



76,148





54,470

40%





147,235





121,597

21%

Impact of changes in currency exchange



--





1,810







--





3,534



Total constant currency revenues including

AMDS, non-GAAP

$

76,148



$

56,280

35%



$

147,235



$

125,131

18%

 





























(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended



June 30,





June 30,



2021



2020





2021



2020

Reconciliation of operating income (loss), GAAP to

























adjusted operating income, non-GAAP:

























Operating income (loss)

$

1,323



$

(1,920)





$

2,769



$

(3,107)

Amortization expense



4,238





3,000







8,498





6,033

Business development, integration, and severance expense



3,359





653







4,829





1,476

Corporate rebranding expense



47





--







62





321

Adjusted operating income, non-GAAP

$

8,967



$

1,733





$

16,158



$

4,723

 





























(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended



June 30,





June 30,



2021



2020





2021



2020

Reconciliation of net loss, GAAP to

























adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP:

























Net loss, GAAP

$

(2,178)



$

(3,689)





$

(5,316)



$

(10,354)

Adjustments:

























Depreciation and amortization expense



5,993





4,743







11,999





9,642

Interest expense



4,855





3,652







8,895





7,040

Business development, integration, and severance expense



3,359





653







4,829





1,476

Stock-based compensation expense



2,115





2,510







4,595





5,074

Corporate rebranding expense



47





--







62





321

Income tax benefit



(5)





(1,077)







(1,368)





(2,547)

Interest income



(18)





(66)







(42)





(168)

(Gain) loss on foreign currency revaluation



(1,364)





(744)







522





2,919

Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP

$

12,804



$

5,982





$

24,176



$

13,403

 

 

CryoLife, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Income (Loss) Per Common Share

(In thousands, except per share data)

 



























(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,





2021





2020





2021





2020

GAAP:























Loss before income taxes

$

(2,183)



$

(4,766)



$

(6,684)



$

(12,901)

Income tax benefit



(5)





(1,077)





(1,368)





(2,547)

Net loss

$

(2,178)



$

(3,689)



$

(5,316)



$

(10,354)

























Diluted loss per common share:

$

(0.06)



$

(0.10)



$

(0.14)



$

(0.27)

























Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



38,943





37,520





38,841





37,455

























Reconciliation of loss before income taxes,























GAAP to adjusted income (loss), non-GAAP























Loss before income taxes, GAAP:

$

(2,183)



$

(4,766)



$

(6,684)



$

(12,901)

Adjustments:























Amortization expense



4,238





3,000





8,498





6,033

Business development, integration, and severance expense



3,359





653





4,829





1,476

Non-cash interest expense



1,004





413





1,572





818

Corporate rebranding expense



47





--





62





321

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes,























non-GAAP



6,465





(700)





8,277





(4,253)

























Income tax expense (benefit) calculated at a























pro forma tax rate of 25%



1,616





(175)





2,069





(1,063)

Adjusted net income (loss), non-GAAP

$

4,849



$

(525)



$

6,208



$

(3,190)

























Reconciliation of diluted loss per common share, GAAP























to adjusted diluted loss per common share, non-GAAP:























Diluted loss per common share, GAAP:

$

(0.06)



$

(0.10)



$

(0.14)



$

(0.27)

Adjustments:























Amortization expense



0.11





0.09





0.22





0.16

Business development, integration, and severance expense



0.08





0.02





0.12





0.04

Non-cash interest expense



0.03





0.01





0.04





0.02

Corporate rebranding expense



--





--





--





0.01

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments



(0.05)





(0.03)





(0.09)





(0.06)

Effect of 25% pro forma tax rate



0.01





--





0.01





0.02

Adjusted diluted income (loss) per common share,























non-GAAP

$

0.12



$

(0.01)



$

0.16



$

(0.08)

























Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding























 GAAP to diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP:























Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP:



38,943





37,520





38,841





37,455

Adjustments:























Stock options



325





--





326





--

Contingently returnable shares



229





--





273





--

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP1



39,497





37,520





39,440





37,455

1- Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP does not include the dilutive impact of

the Senior Convertible Notes























 

