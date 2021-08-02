Cryolife logo. (PRNewsFoto/CryoLife, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/CRYOLIFE_ INC_) (PRNewsFoto/CRYOLIFE, INC.)

Cryolife logo. (PRNewsFoto/CryoLife, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/CRYOLIFE_ INC_) (PRNewsFoto/CRYOLIFE, INC.)

 By CryoLife, Inc.

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today that it will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

CryoLife's management team will present at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through CryoLife's website, www.cryolife.com, on the Investor Relations page. An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the same website. 

Members of the management team will also participate in the 6th Annual Needham Virtual Med Tech 1x1 Conference on Monday, August 16, 2021 & Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Due to the format of this event no webcast will be available.

About CryoLife, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com.

Contacts:







CryoLife       

D. Ashley Lee                                                

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

and Chief Operating Officer       

Phone: 770-419-3355

Gilmartin Group LLC

Brian Johnston / Lynn Lewis

Phone: 631-807-1986

investors@cryolife.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryolife-to-participate-in-upcoming-virtual-investor-conferences-301346282.html

SOURCE CryoLife, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.