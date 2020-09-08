cryolife__inc__logo.jpg

ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today that it will participate in the upcoming 18th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference.

CryoLife's management team will present at the virtual investor conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. The Company's virtual fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be accessible through CryoLife's website, www.cryolife.com, on the Investor Relations page. An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the same website. 

About CryoLife, Inc.
Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com.

Contacts:




CryoLife   

Gilmartin Group LLC

D. Ashley Lee        

Brian Johnston / Lynn Lewis

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Phone:  631-807-1986

and Chief Operating Officer

investors@cryolife.com

Phone: 770-419-3355


 

