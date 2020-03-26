FAIRLAWN, Ohio, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center continues to offer QuickCare orthopaedic services for the expert treatment of joint, muscle and bone-related injuries, such as breaks, sprains, strains and minor lacerations. These services are provided at four locations in Canton, Green, Hudson and Montrose on a walk-in basis without an appointment for patients age 5 years and older.
Unlike an ER or urgent care, Crystal Clinic QuickCare does not provide care for any illnesses, thus reducing patients' exposure to those who may be contagious.
"Our medical providers focus solely on orthopaedics, so receiving treatment at Crystal Clinic QuickCare can help reduce your exposure to infectious illnesses, especially during this time of heightened awareness and vigilance," said Curtis Noel, M.D., Medical Director of Crystal Clinic QuickCare. "It also offers significantly shorter wait times, and is insurance-friendly and less expensive than an emergency room or general urgent care visit."
In strict compliance with COVID-19 safety measures, upon arrival to Crystal Clinic QuickCare, patients will have a temperature screening and will be asked about potential exposures to coronavirus. As a precaution, those with a temperature greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit will not be seen at that time. Crystal Clinic is following recommendations from the CDC and the Akron Regional Hospital Association regarding screening and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE).
If you are ill or have been in close contact with someone who may have coronavirus, please do not visit Crystal Clinic QuickCare. Contact your primary care physician.
Crystal Clinic QuickCare offers complete diagnostic capabilities, including X-ray and MRI, and access to Crystal Clinic's Nationally-Renowned CareTM and orthopaedic physician specialists. Crystal Clinic QuickCare is also part of many employer healthcare programs and accepts virtually all major insurance.
Crystal Clinic QuickCare facilities are located at:
- Canton – 4466 Fulton Drive NW, Canton, Ohio 44718
- Green – 1622 State Route 619 at Massillon Road, Suite 200, Akron, Ohio 44312
- Hudson – 1310 Corporate Drive, Hudson, Ohio 44236
- Montrose – 3975 Embassy Parkway, Lower Level, Akron, Ohio 44333
QuickCare hours in Canton, Green and Montrose are weekdays from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Hours in Hudson are Monday-Friday from 5-9 p.m.
For more information, call 888-730-8321 or visit crystalquickcare.com.
About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeons who perform more than 17,000 surgeries each year. Crystal Clinic QuickCare facilities provide immediate, no-appointment, walk-in care for orthopaedic injuries. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries. They provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures. With locations throughout Northeast Ohio, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is the only hospital in Ohio, and one of just 13 out of the 6,147 hospitals in the nation, to earn prestigious Joint Commission certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. The hospital is among the Top 10% in the United States for Major Orthopaedic Surgery, Joint Replacement, Spinal Surgery, Overall Surgical Care and Overall Hospital Care in ratings of America's Top Quality Hospitals by CareChex/Quantros Analytics. CareChex/Quantros Analytics rates Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center the #1 hospital in the market for Major Orthopaedic Surgery and Spinal Fusion procedures.